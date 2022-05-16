Basketball

“Spencer Dinwiddie made Conference Finals before KD, Kyrie, and James Harden”: NBA Twitter notices Mavericks backup guard’s success before his former Brooklyn Nets teammates

"Spencer Dinwiddie made the Conference Finals earlier than KD, Kyrie Irving and James Harden":
Akash Murty

Previous Article
Women's T20 Challenge 2022 All Teams Squads and Player List
Next Article
"Chuck Leclerc": Willy T Ribbs' mispronunciation of Charles Leclerc's name causes a stir on F1 Twitter
NBA Latest Post
"Michael Jordan averaged 28-6-6 in his ROTY season!": How the Bulls legend achieved greatness in his first season, emulating the great Oscar Robertson
“Michael Jordan averaged 28-6-6 in his ROTY season!”: How the Bulls legend achieved greatness in his first season, emulating the great Oscar Robertson

Michael Jordan had what can perhaps be defined as the greatest career in the NBA.…