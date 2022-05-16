“Spencer Dinwiddie made Conference Finals before KD, Kyrie, and James Harden”: NBA Twitter notices Mavericks backup guard’s success before his former Brooklyn Nets teammates

Spencer Dinwiddie with Dallas Mavericks has done what James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving couldn’t do in the last two years

Any kind of permutations and combinations for keeping Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen, or Caris LeVert alongside Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant would have worked wonders for the Brooklyn Nets, but they chose to trade them all in their rebuild.

While LeVert has become a big part of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ rotation, Allen is already their big focal point through which both their offense and defense work.

And to many people’s surprise, the Cavs were able to maintain a 44-38 record much like the Nets even after going through countless injuries to their important players throughout the season.

But Dinwiddie has managed to achieve what the Nets could have done with him on their side, appear in a Conference Finals.

The Nets traded away Spencer Dinwiddie just for him to make the Conference finals earlier than KD, Kyrie and Harden. LMAOOO — Warriors_Szn (@UnderratdCurry) May 16, 2022

Spencer Dinwiddie makes it to the Conference Finals when no one among James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant could

Although he just switched coasts mid-season after a difficult time with the Washington Wizards, the 6’6 point guard is now an indispensable member of the rotation of the Mavericks team. And his trade for Kristaps Porzingis that came as a surprise to many in Dallas and the whole NBA community now makes total sense.

Since coming in from the Wizards where even as a starter he averaged less than he is averaging from the bench – 15.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. He helped them finish 4th in the West.

Not just that Spencer helped Mavs with 30-points to get a dominating Game 7 win against the team with the best record in the league (Phoenix Suns) and advanced to the Western Conference Finals.

Spencer Dinwiddie in Game 7: 30 PTS

11-15 FG

5-7 3P That’s the 2nd most points off the bench ever in a Game 7, trailing only Eddie Johnson’s 34. pic.twitter.com/8sxDXH291R — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 16, 2022

Meanwhile, neither of his superstar teammates at Brooklyn were able to advance to even the second round and Harden’s Sixers were recently eliminated by the Miami Heat in Eastern Conference Semi-finals.

The 29-year-old has led the not-so-strong Mavericks bench with his leadership, ball handling & play-making skills, and well-rounded overall game. With Luka Magic, he will now look toward pushing them to their first Finals in 11 years.

