“Game 7 typically goes to the best player, and we have Luka Doncic”: Spencer Dinwiddie explains why Mavericks will win the series vs Devin Booker and Suns

Spencer Dinwiddie believes that Game 7 of a series usually goes in the favor of the team with the best player, implying that Luka Doncic was the best player in this series.

The Dallas Mavericks have been playing some remarkable basketball in these playoffs. Without the likes of Luka Doncic, a Jalen Brunson-led squad went on to eliminate a healthy Utah Jazz team from the first round in 6 games.

And now, in a tough Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Phoenix Suns, who have unarguably been the best team this season, have managed to push the series to Game 7.

Goes without saying, Game 7s are pretty nerve-wracking. The star players have to step up big time and carry their team over the line. This is exactly why Spencer Dinwiddie believes that the Mavericks, who have the best player in this series, could win their Game 7 clash against the Suns tomorrow.

Spencer Dinwiddie reveals how Luka Doncic can help the Mavericks upset the Suns in Game 7

The Slovenian prodigy is playing some sensational basketball in his 3rd postseason appearance. Averaging an unbelievable 32.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in this Mavs-Suns series, the 3-time All-Star has simply been unstoppable and is surely the best player on the court.

There have even been games where Doncic put up better numbers than Chris Paul and Devin Booker… combined!

Luka Doncic: 33-11-8-4 with 1 turnover CP3 & Booker combined: 32-10-7-3 with 13 turnovers — Damonza Byrd (@DamonzaByrd) May 13, 2022

With Game 7 being played at the Suns’ home, Spencer knows the environment will be quite “hostile” for Dallas. However, Dinwiddie further stated how Game 7 usually favors the team with the best player, implying that Doncic was the best player of the series.

“These are the moments you live for. Obviously, Phoenix was the best team in the regular season (with a 64-18 record).

“Obviously they’re at home, hostile environment. But you know they also say Game 7 typically goes to the best player, and I believe we have that in this series. It’s going to be an exciting clash of styles.”