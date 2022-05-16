“LeBron James tried telling the Suns to stay humble”: Chris Paul & Co mocked Luka Doncic and many others including Lakers star throughout the season, lived to see it all comeback

The Phoenix Suns thrashed many teams in the regular season while talking trash and asking for the respect they deserve, not even LeBron James could escape their wrath.

The Phoenix Suns were nothing short of tremendous the whole 2021-22 season, except for the Playoffs. After falling short of winning the title last season, they came back like they were possessed to get it done this time and played their heart out in the regular season to finish at a league-leading 64-18 record.

They humbled every team in both the conferences while finishing up with a franchise-record wins. And since nobody was still taking them seriously, many Suns players throughout the season were up with some Chris Paul-like antics to keep themselves in conversation.

But as their luck would have it, they faced a man possessed with something otherworldly in the Western Conference Semi-finals who would humble them down.

Luka Doncic and his Mavericks in a disrespectful fashion thrashed Phoenix Suns in their home court 123-90 to take the Game 7 and the series away from the best team of the regular season.

Luka BALLED OUT in the @dallasmavs Game 7 W #PhantomCam #MFFL 🏀 35 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/Nz0qCd0075 — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2022

LeBron James tried telling the Phoenix Suns to be humble but they didn’t listen

While getting outplayed by the Suns in the 2021 Playoffs, LeBron James continuously heard a chirruping voice every game.



He kept hearing it even at the start of the 2021-22 season. Cameron Payne who is one of the best shooters in the Phoenix squad, but still a bench player, kept saying things to the King all throughout those Playoffs and kept at it when this season started.

James had enough of it in the first game of the season itself and tried to tell the man who can’t average half of anything that LeBron has done every season for 19 years.

LeBron tried to tell Phoenix to stay humble (h/t @AhnFireDigital ) pic.twitter.com/vHuxPzK8oF — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 16, 2022

Although the Suns swept the Lakers 4-0 in the regular season and the latter didn’t even qualify for the playoffs, the above clip shows us why the Suns failed despite being the best team throughout the year.

When a nobody of a team that has Chris Paul-type players to keep him on a leash, consistently trash talks the arguable GOAT of the game instead of asking him for some tips, it’s clear what was wrong with that team.

Maybe that’s the problem for all CP3-led teams throughout history. They get too arrogant, like the Point God himself, and get humbled in every Playoff despite having some of the best teams and the league.