“Spill on TV About Charles Barkley and Madonna”: When Chef Tony Hamati Turned Down $50,000 to Spill the Tea on Suspected Celebrity Couple

Anything and everything happening in a celebrity’s life tends to become news that people are interested in. The same rule applies when it comes to their relationships as well. Paparazzi go to unbelievable lengths to gather photos, videos, or even audio snippets for anything related to a celebrity’s personal life. But NBA legend Charles Barkley has celebrity chef Tony Hamati to thank for not spilling the beans.

Charles Barkley’s biography, From Barkley: A Biography by Timothy Bella hit the bookshelves in 2022. In the book, Barkley revealed how celebrity chef Tony Hamati was offered $50,000 to spill the tea on Barkley’s relationship with Madonna.

“After the dinner, it wouldn’t take long for the media to approach Hamati, including Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight. He claims he was offered $50,000 to spill on TV about Charles and Madonna at his restaurant.”

According to Barkley’s biography, Chef Hamati had already heard of a few rumours and allegations of Barkley and Madonna dating one another away from the public’s eye. But he did not buy into any of that.

“The manager had already seen a couple of the reports that framed the flirtatious couple as having played footsie, which he thought was fabricated.”

Chef Hamati also spoke to veteran columnist Ann Gerhart for her ‘Tattler’ column. But while speaking to the reporter, Hamati denied having ever seen Charles Barkley and Madonna together.

“When speaking to Ann Gerhart in her “Tattler” column for the Philadelphia Daily News, Hamati denied seeing them altogether.”

Hamati denied everything and turned down the $50,000 offered out of loyalty to his customer and a friend.

“He turned down the money offered to tell the story, even if there wasn’t a lot to tell, out of what he said was loyalty to his customer and friend.” From Barkley: A Biography by Timothy Bella

Since making it into the NBA, Charles Barkley has formed many relationships both on and off the court. And his relationship with Tony Hamati was one of the bonds he cherished and so did Hamati. Turning down that big of an amount may not have been easy for everyone but Hamati had enough respect and loyalty toward Barkley to give up details regarding his personal life.

Charles Barkley’s Alleged Relationship with Madonna

The rumors of NBA star Charles Barkley and pop sensation Madonna started to fabricate back in 1993. The rumours and allegations came pouring in when Madonna had once said she would not mind Barkley being the father of her children, even though Barkley was married at the time.

“Charles Barkley is God. Denzel Washington is married, and you know what? I think Charles is probably married. See, all the good ones are taken…but that doesn’t mean they can’t father your children!”

This quote ended up creating quite the whirlpool for the then-NBA player. Sir Charles went on to deny all the allegations and rumours aimed at him about Madonna. Barkley remained firm on his statement that he had nothing to do in that manner and only met her once in his lifetime for dinner.