“That Powder Is Up”: Ryan Garcia Invites Hate for Himself by Trash Talking NBA Legend Michael Jordan

Well, well, well, boxing’s new controversialist, Ryan Garcia is out there kicking the hornet’s nest, crossing over domains to pick fights with everyone! The 25-year-old recently walked straight into the fire after he made a startling comment about the NBA GOAT, Michael Jordan, claiming that the legend didn’t do “sh*t” for the people.

Advertisement

During one of his sneaker shopping sprees at Kick Game, the 25-year-old denounced the legendary Chicago Bulls guard, belittling his achievements and even writing off his six championships!

“(Michael) Jordan ain’t do sh*t for the people. Jordan made some shoes, I don’t care about no six rings, I care about what you did outside the court. Anybody could do this sh*t, I could do that sh*t too.”

Ryan Garcia got beef with Michael Jordan 😂 pic.twitter.com/LjUdCDa8Oq — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 17, 2024

With the youngster shaming the legend, fans wasted no time and got on the offensive, declaring war on Garcia. One such ardent fan took a sharp dig at ‘King Ryan,’ getting in one right where it hurts.

“Jordan never took peds to win.”

Jordan never took peds to win. — Bruce Fulani Hausa (@Theybannedme4) June 17, 2024

Another fan jumped the young boxer out of nowhere, ripping apart his claims, and posted the news about MJ opening his third health clinic in his hometown in North Carolina,

“CTE Ryan strikes again.”

While the fandom used their creativity to bash Garcia, mentioning that it’s his scrambled brain going against him, one fan mentioned his alleged c***ine use to trash him.

“That powder is up 3-1 on Ryan.”

That powder is up 3-1 on Ryan — JXN H (@Jxn__H) June 17, 2024

cocaine is hell of a drug — HD (@hdextractsETH) June 17, 2024

My boii high as shitt — Bart (Pumas Version) (@VeronEsEterno) June 18, 2024

All in all, Ryan Garcia went from playful to concerning to annoying in a short span, earning the hate of the fandom. While the community at one point loved his drama and brash attitude, his over-the-top antics, disrespectful comments, and hypocritical stances have now made him enemy #1 in the eyes of boxing fans.

In fact, the hate was similar when Garcia made a homose*ual allegation against rapper Kanye West.

Ryan Garcia’s shocking claims: From the homosexuality allegation against Kanye West to the shameful remarks on Michael Jordan

It is not Garcia’s quick hands, but his loud mouth that has been grabbing attention recently. He even cooked up allegations against chart-topping rapper, Kanye West for refusing to walk him to the ring. While it was Garcia’s accusations of Sean Combs aka Diddy that made West reluctant to accompany him to the ring, Garcia took no notice of it and called the latter “gay.”

Well, his antics did not stop there as Garcia did not even spare “X” head and billionaire, Elon Musk. In a post, the cocky boxer claimed that Musk is the antichrist. Moreover, Tom Hanks, and Oprah Winfrey all got short seconds of shame when he claimed that both the stars were on the Epstein list.

Despite having a healthy relationship at one point, nobody saw it coming when Garcia went against Hollywood star Michael B Jordan and called him a “b**ch.” Now it seems like MJ is the latest one to face allegations from the youngster and it certainly doesn’t look like he will be the final one given Garcia’s infamy.