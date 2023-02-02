Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Set New Scoring Record As Celtics Blow Brooklyn Nets Out 139-86

The exploits of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown this season have led them to establish a new record during their blowout win last night.

The Boston Celtics possess the no. 1 record in the league with good reason as things stand today. They seem like the deepest squad in basketball judging from their play on a nightly basis.

Jayson Tatum has staked his claim as a legitimate MVP candidate over the course of this season. He’s upped his scoring average to a career-high 31 points per game.

Jaylen Brown has also been highly instrumental in bringing the Celtics to this point. The 7th-year man is putting together a career season, averaging 27 points per game on a career-high 49.1% shooting from the field.

The rest of the Celtics squad has also turned up in a big way this year. Valuable contributions from Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White – to name a few – have been important in setting up the Celtics’ record.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum notch a new NBA record in a blowout win

With Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and TJ Warren out, the Nets ventured into last night’s game severely shorthanded. Not many fans expected them to challenge the league leaders, but the manner of their meek submission was also unforeseen.

Right off the bat, the Celtics took an unassailable 46-16 lead in the first quarter. Tatum outscored the Nets by himself, getting 18 points in the period with a shower of 3-pointers.

By the end of 3 quarters, Tatum had 31 points to his name, while Brown had 26. This game marked the 27th time that both of them exceeded 25 points in the same game. It set a new NBA record for most 25+ point games by 2 teammates before the All-Star break.

How good are the Boston Celtics this year?

During a season in which practically every team is underperforming, the Celtics are the lone consistent team in the Eastern Conference. They have managed to stay healthier than their competition and have mostly notched up all of their predicted wins.

This makes them highly likely to make a repeat trip to the Finals this year. They did luck out with injuries last year in a 7-game series against Milwaukee. But it seems they’ve found a championship gear to their play this time around.