“Dennis Rodman is mentally handicapped!”: When Phil Jackson gave his assessment of The Worm after his audacious WCW appearance

Dennis Rodman is many things, a rebounding specialist, a champion and according to Phil Jackson, mentally handicapped!

Rodman has always been a bit of an eccentric, both when he was in the league, and now that he is out of it. If you’re talking basketball divas, then The Worm is your guy.

He has pulled off numerous stunts during his time as a basketball player. Be it something as simple as dying his hair a weird color, or jetting out to Las Vegas to party with Carmen Electra on a whim.

Even post his playing career, Dennis Rodman has made some wild moves. This includes his questionable friendship with Kim Jong Un.

I’m not a politician. Kim Jung Un & North Korean people are basketball fans. I love everyone. Period. End of story. #WORMinNorthKorea — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) February 26, 2013

Safe to say, Dennis has done some crazy things in his life. Although, it doesn’t always sit well with everyone, including his former coaches.\

Phil Jackson said Dennis Rodman was mentally handicapped after his appearance on WCW

Back in 1998, at the height of the Chicago Bulls’ heated match-up against the Utah Jazz, Dennis Rodman did the unthinkable. He skipped practice and made an appearance on WCW.

The wrestling promotion was at the time in a stiff ratings war with WWE and decided to bring on Rodman as a member of the infamous nWo.

An absolutely insane decision by The Worm, and something that his then-coach Phil Jackson agreed with, referring to him as ‘mentally handicapped’!

“That was the night he went to Detroit and wrestled with Hulk Hogan,” he said. “The press really beat up on the whole team, but we survived because we know Dennis. People say I should be harsh with him, but they are ignorant. If people don’t know by now that Dennis is mentally handicapped, what can I say?”

It’s hard to disagree with Phil, as it really was a pigheaded move on Rodman’s part. Luckily things turned out okay in the end, with the Bulls winning their sixth championship.