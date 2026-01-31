“S**t, No Chance”: LeBron James Laughs Off Dunk Contest Talk After JJ Redick’s Joke

The 2025-26 season may very well turn out to be LeBron James’ final season in the NBA, and possibly his final All-Star appearance as well. He has not been selected as a starter, and it remains to be seen whether he will be involved in the game at all. As a result, there have been suggestions that he take part in All-Star Weekend in another way, perhaps even the dunk contest, as JJ Redick suggested.

Advertisement

James, in his 23 years in the NBA, has been to the All-Star weekend 20 times in his career. He’s not, however, taken part in the dunk contest, which has admittedly lost its appeal in recent years with lackluster performances from those in action. James’ addition to the pool would surely make it a must-watch.

In the Lakers’ victory over the Wizards earlier today, James scored 20 points with windmill dunks and alley-oop slams, a part of the highlight reel.

Redick joked post-game, “The early rumors are that the league is gonna try to get him to the dunk contest this year. There’s some juice left in those legs, apparently. The great left bionic leg.” James, however, has responded by shutting down any rumors.

The 41-year-old has declared that he will not be taking part in the dunk contest. After the game, he was asked about Redick‘s comments, and immediately, without wasting too much time, he said, “S**t, no chance.”

It’s not that James would not shine in the dunk contest. He’s great at it. But at this stage of his career, he really has nothing left to prove. It would just add stress and risk further injuries in a season that began with niggles for the King.

On top of that, Bron’s presence would be larger-than-life and take the spotlight away from others who may actually be better than him on the night. But fan pressure and the ever-present spotlight on him may force judges to award him more points.

At the same time, he may underperform massively, which would also dominate headlines. It’s a lose-lose situation for LeBron.

The only way James will be a part of the All-Star weekend is by being in the actual game. Full teams have not been revealed yet, but it’s expected that the Lakers legend will be a part of Team USA.