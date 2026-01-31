mobile app bar

“S**t, No Chance”: LeBron James Laughs Off Dunk Contest Talk After JJ Redick’s Joke

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Dec 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks to head coach JJ Redick against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena

The 2025-26 season may very well turn out to be LeBron James’ final season in the NBA, and possibly his final All-Star appearance as well. He has not been selected as a starter, and it remains to be seen whether he will be involved in the game at all. As a result, there have been suggestions that he take part in All-Star Weekend in another way, perhaps even the dunk contest, as JJ Redick suggested.

James, in his 23 years in the NBA, has been to the All-Star weekend 20 times in his career. He’s not, however, taken part in the dunk contest, which has admittedly lost its appeal in recent years with lackluster performances from those in action. James’ addition to the pool would surely make it a must-watch.

In the Lakers’ victory over the Wizards earlier today, James scored 20 points with windmill dunks and alley-oop slams, a part of the highlight reel.

Redick joked post-game, “The early rumors are that the league is gonna try to get him to the dunk contest this year. There’s some juice left in those legs, apparently. The great left bionic leg.” James, however, has responded by shutting down any rumors.

The 41-year-old has declared that he will not be taking part in the dunk contest. After the game, he was asked about Redick‘s comments, and immediately, without wasting too much time, he said, “S**t, no chance.” 

It’s not that James would not shine in the dunk contest. He’s great at it. But at this stage of his career, he really has nothing left to prove. It would just add stress and risk further injuries in a season that began with niggles for the King.

On top of that, Bron’s presence would be larger-than-life and take the spotlight away from others who may actually be better than him on the night. But fan pressure and the ever-present spotlight on him may force judges to award him more points.

At the same time, he may underperform massively, which would also dominate headlines. It’s a lose-lose situation for LeBron.

The only way James will be a part of the All-Star weekend is by being in the actual game. Full teams have not been revealed yet, but it’s expected that the Lakers legend will be a part of Team USA.

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

