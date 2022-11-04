“Joe Tsai Is Completely Done With Kyrie Irving”: Stephen A. Smith Reveals Net’s $36 Million In Jeopardy Following Antisemitism Controversy

Kyrie Irving has stirred the pot yet again with more antics as this time around, he offended the entirety of the Jewish community with one swift social media post. He decided to promote a movie that spread antisemitic beliefs and this led to a whirlwind of hate being thrust upon him.

Things only escalated when he was called on to apologize but refused to do so in two separate media sessions. His most recent one had him deflect the question and instead claim he couldn’t be antisemitic given his heritage.

The words ‘I’m sorry’ were never uttered by the All-NBA caliber guard. After finishing up yesterday’s practice media session, he would take to his Instagram to finally say that he was sorry for what he had done.

Joe Tsai is completely done with Kyrie Irving, according to Stephen A. Smith

Kyrie Irving is being suspended without pay by the Brooklyn Nets for a minimum of 5 games for his recent conduct. Joe Tsai, the Nets owner who’s worth $10.5 billion, signed off on this of course as he’s very involved with the inner workings of the team.

Stephen A. Smith had since gone on First Take and revealed that his sources told him that Tsai was ‘completely done’ with Irving. The only reason the Duke alum is still on the roster is because he’s contractually obligated given that this is the final year of his contract after he picked up his $36 million PO this past offseason.

“From what I’ve been told, Joe Tsai is completely done with him (Kyrie).” – Stephen A. Smith (via @_Talkin_NBA) pic.twitter.com/C1bN1RbdDl — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 4, 2022

Tsai was one of the first authoritative figures in the NBA to call out Kyrie, tweeting out that he was disappointed in him and that it was wrong of him to promote such content.

I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) October 29, 2022

Will Kyrie Irving be a Net throughout the 2022-23 season?

Many on Twitter have called for Joe Tsai to waive Kyrie Irving given just how much baggage he brings to the table year in and year out. Of course, they most probably would not do this as they would like to get something in return for Irving.

On the other hand, how much trade value does Kyrie have in this moment. In the 12 years that he’s been in the NBA, this exact moment in his career is where his trade value is at its absolute lowest. It’s unclear if any of the other 29 teams would even want to have him on their roster.

The Nets have had an incredibly tumultuous past week. With Irving now having been suspended and them firing Steve Nash as the head coach, it’s safe to say that Kevin Durant regrets not having gone through with his trade request from this 2022 offseason.

