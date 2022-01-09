NBA starting lineups tonight: Is De’Aaron Fox playing vs the Portland Trail Blazers? Sacramento Kings release injury report for their star guard ahead of matchup against Damian Lillard-less Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings injury report update reveals the availability of former lottery pick De’Aaron Fox ahead of clash versus struggling Trail Blazers.

De’Aaron Fox has been quite underwhelming this season. While the 24-year-old is averaging a respectable 21.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, it is a far cry from the All-Star-type year the fans were expecting from him at the beginning of the season.

The Sacramento Kings are currently on a 3-game losing streak. Moreover, they have lost the last 4 out of 5 games, including defeats against the Atlanta Hawks and the Lakers. Meanwhile, their only win in the past 5 games came only against a weakened Miami Heat squad.

What is the current status of De’Aaron Fox ahead of their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers?

According to the latest Kings injury report, rising star De’Aaron Fox still remains ‘questionable’ for the Portland game. This news will not be music to the ears of Sacramento fans.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Kings PG De’Aaron Fox (shoulder) is questionable Sunday vs. the Trail Blazers. pic.twitter.com/en8qVhnPyM — DK Nation (@dklive) January 9, 2022

The only silver lining in all this is that young star Tyrese Haliburton will assume point guard duties. In fact, Haliburton has averaged 19.3 points, 9.3 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in 10 games without Fox in his career. As a result, De’Aaron Fox has been constantly in trade rumours over the past few weeks.

De’Aaron Fox went out on Covid protocols earlier this month. Tyrese Haliburton since that point: 21.1 PPG

10.3 APG

50.5 FG%

47.5 3P%

91.3 FT% pic.twitter.com/QtGqspQiRr — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 30, 2021

Despite the star guard’s potential absence, Sacramento enters the contest against Portland as slight favourites. It is mainly because the Trail Blazers are without their two best players: Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Despite that, the Kings will surely hope they have De’Aaron Fox as soon as possible and help them a late playoff push.

