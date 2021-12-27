“Stats don’t lie, Michael Jordan is the best two way player of all time”: MJ averaged 30 points and 2 steals a season 8 times in his career, the rest of the NBA combined has done it 8 times

Michael Jordan was just as difficult to get past as he was to guard – the legend was the steals and points leader in the same season 8 times during his career

Michael Jordan could steal the ball from you with the same ease as he could put you on a poster – all in the same play. Such was his level of acumen across the floor. He was onto you like a glaze on a donut when you had the ball. All this while giving you the worst trash talk you can imagine – there was no free ride when you played against the Bulls.

To do what Jordan did for one season is commendable – Kobe Bryant, Rick Barry and James Harden are some of the names to do it. The only other multiple time 30 ppg and 2spg player was Allen Iverson, another wily guard who could do it all. Even he had 3 seasons, but could not hold a candle to Michael’s achievement.

Michael also was voted all NBA 1st defense 9 times in his career, something only Kobe could do multiple times. No one else. A wise man once said offense wins you games, defense wins you titles. That is why the black cat was 6-0 in the finals, having never set foot in a game 7 ever, in a finals. Truly an insane achievement.

Also Read: “Y’all jinxed me!”: Lonzo Ball has a hilarious Twitter reaction after the 6’6″guard was named in Covid-19 health and safety protocols by Chicago Bulls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOOPERIFY (@hooperify)

Michael Jordan has a cult following – there is no other way to put it but there is a reason why

For a lot of kids during the late 80’s and early 90’s Jordan was the guy they saw plastered to every screen, billboard or advertisement. The man was so ubiquitous, he literally was nicknamed Black Jesus. From sneaker deals to Warner brother movies, MJ was the name on everyone’s lips.

To those people who grew up on basketball during that era, there was no one better than Jordan, and none better since. A few like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James have come close to challenging for the throne, but His Airness sits comfortably at the top, unchallenged and unfazed. When stats like these come up, it shows what a dominant force the black cat was.

Even when he came back for a third time, Michael Jordan at the age of 38 was no couch potato. Many thought it was a publicity stunt and he would not be able to produce at the level that he had with the Bulls. He definitely was no prime MJ, but averaging 21.5 points per game playing more than 35 minutes a game is Russell Westbrook numbers. The G.O.A.T as he is known amongst the basketball fans, MJ is definitely the greatest to ever dribble a basketball.

Also Read: “Zach LaVine is incredible, but Michael Jordan was just on a different level”: NBA Twitter explodes as the Bulls superstar puts up his 65th 30-point game, now only 472 away from The GOAT’s record