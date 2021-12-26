“Y’all jinxed me!”: Lonzo Ball has a hilarious Twitter reaction after the 6’6″guard was named in Covid-19 health and safety protocols by Chicago Bulls

Lonzo Ball became the 13th Chicago Bulls player to be placed under the NBA’s health and safety protocols for Covid-19. The 6’6″ guard blames Twitter.

Lonzo Ball has been an ever-present in what has been an injury- and illness-riddled 2021-22 season. The 6’6″ guard was averaging the highest workload of his career till this point.

The Bulls had Lonzo out on court for all 29 of their games thus far. Ball had delivered on the expectations from him coming into the team as a free agent. Lonzo was one of the league’s 10 best perimeter defenders in addition to being their playmaker.

The Bulls used an offensive system that allowed 3 other players to take most of the shots. What that meant for Lonzo was playing an uptempo style of defense alongside Alex Caruso and displaying the energy in the young, fledgling team’s legs.

Zo has played that role to perfection thus far. Averaging 35.5 minutes per game, Ball is producing at a solid 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists average. He’s doing this all while being one of the league leaders in 3-point percentage and makes.

Also Read – It be ya own people! Jaylen Brown has a funny Twitter exchange with Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum.

Lonzo Ball has a hilarious Twitter reaction after being named in Covid-19 protocols

Unfortunately for the Bulls, however, Lonzo is out of action for the foreseeable future. He’s become the latest member of a squad thoroughly run over by Covid-19 – their 13th such player.

It wasn’t long ago that Lonzo gave an interview where he explained that his indoor habits could be the reason why he hasn’t contracted Covid-19 yet. That bit may have indeed come back to haunt him, as Lonzo Ball wondered aloud on Twitter.

Y’all jinxed me — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) December 26, 2021

Also Read – LaMelo Ball and Nikola Jokic led their teams in points, rebounds, assists and steals! NBA fans laud the Hornets and Nuggets stars for their stellar contributions.

Are we all personally responsible for the Bulls missing their most reliable playmaker and defender? Maybe, and maybe not. But we’ll pretend that we did make a difference, just for the laughs.