“Stay Up for 10 Straight Days”: Paul Pierce Calls Out Kevin Garnett’s Sleep Cycle

For as long as most NBA fans can remember, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce have shared a close friendship. However, this didn’t mean the latter always accepted the former for who he was. In fact, the basketball community recently witnessed this firsthand as The Truth hilariously called out KG for his horrendous sleep cycle.

Reminiscing about their playing days with the Boston Celtics, the 46-year-old recalled Garnett’s ability to stay awake all night. This often led to the latter committing unusual activities at odds hours of the day. Revealing the details, Pierce mentioned during the Truth Lounge‘s latest episode,

“I don’t think KG ever sleeps. I think KG if he wanted to, he can stay up for like 10 straight days. His energy is so high…And he calls me sometimes at 3:30 in the morning. Like, ‘Bro, what are you doing at 3:30?’. ‘I’m getting ready to go to the beach to go for a walk’. What? Do some normal stuff, bro”.

This came to the limelight when Pierce looked back on those Celtics years in the presence of his former teammate, Brian Scalabrine. During the show, they reflected on the constant fun-loving nature of their then-roster, with Garnett serving as its nucleus. In the process, the White Mamba confirmed the truth in The Truth’s comments on KG’s sleep cycle, stating, “I don’t think I ever seen him [fall asleep]”.

Gernett’s lack of sleep should theoretically been an issue that kept him from greatness in the NBA. However, despite his body never fully recovering from exhaustion, the Boston Celtics legend is now considered one of the best to ever do it.

Weirdly enough, it doesn’t stop there either, as a certain other NBA All-time great seemed to suffer from the same problem as Kevin Garnett.

Michael Jordan’s sleep-cycle was beyond wonky too

Michael Jordan became infamous for having a similarly awkward sleep cycle. One such instance occurred when his Chicago Bulls faced the Boston Celtics in TD Garden in 1988.

The night before the game, MJ played cards with the opposition’s Mark Jackson. He sacrificed his sleep for fun but refused to let this affect his performance. Consequently, the 6x champion scored 50 points against the Celtics while spearheading a 113-103 win for the Bulls.

This stunned Jackson on the spot. Years later, he narrated the story on Gil’s Arena, mentioning, “We’re playing cards all night. So, shootaround is at 10 in the morning, we finished playing at 8…I take a quick nap, gotta hit the road, game in the Garden. I’m sitting on the bench, I am tired. I’m sitting there like, ‘This dude got 50 points. How is this dude still surviving?'”.

These endeavors seem unfathomable to the common masses. That’s why, the NBA followers continue to worship these generational talents. This further justifies their superhuman status, while pointing at their uniqueness as true champions.