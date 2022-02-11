“I’m married to my wife, as well as the game!”: Nikola Jokic has a wholesome routine to make sure he keeps his connection with his wife even when on court

Nikola Jokic is one of the most loved players in the NBA right now – his actions with his wedding ring make him a lot more endearing

In a world where loyalty is just a term in the dictionary (Yes Tristan Thompson, we are looking at you), Nikola Jokic makes sure he stays true to his significant other. We speak a lot about athletes and how their relationships are nothing but a media affair, but Jokic seems to be living a life completely disconnected from the sports world. He keeps his private life at home and carries his connection with it onto the court.

The league rules may have banned the wearing of jewelry to make sure for player safety, but there is no rule restricting anyone to carry it on them. Carry it on himself is exactly what the Joker does. He ties his wedding band into his shoelaces every game, and that is just the cutest thing!

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Steph Curry are some of the big names who express their love for their spouses actively on social media, but not even they had such a display of love. The Joker definitely earned the brownie points from many of the female NBA fans, that is for sure.

Whoever came up with the slogan Ball is life must have been an inspiration for Nikola Jokic – he took those words seriously

Nothing can really be found about Natalija Macesic, the Joker’s wife on the internet. She is a simple woman, keeping her Instagram hidden too, which means whatever her life is, she lives it. That is the way it should be, to respect the privacy of a celebrity wife.

Nikola Jokic to is happy with the Denver Nuggets, and the whole state of Colorado is too. They absolutely adore their star man from Serbia, and he is very well on track to becoming the Nuggets equivalent of Dirk Nowitzki. Absolutely lethal on the court with his pinpoint passes and a variety of moves in his skill bag.

He will truly stand the test of time both as a doting husband and a top basketball player in the eyes of the people. That’s how it should be, a celebrity as humble as Nikola, living his best life.

