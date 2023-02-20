“Joel Embiid Different, He African”: ‘All-Star Captain’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Trolls 7ft Sixers Star While Preparing for the Draft

The NBA All-Star Game is almost here. All the star athletes are ready and suited up to face each other in one of the most anticipated games of the entire season. Giannis Antetokounmpo has dazzled the fans with his antiques in the last two glorious days. The way he interacted with the celebrities and took over for Dwyane Wade during the Celebrity game was just an indication of what followed.

Then, Giannis’s reactions and court-side shenanigans during the All-Star dunk went viral. Fans were in love with how much fun the Greek national was having and the impact of his energy on the tournament.

Giannis Antetokounmpo brought his NBA All-Star draft book on stage during the intros 👀 pic.twitter.com/OW7ApISDhx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

Today is no different, Antetokounmpo arrived for the All-Star game in his best spirits. He took over the locker room and was seen jesting with Joel Embiid. He also ‘showed’ the difficulties of being a coach and a GM in his signature style.

Giannis Antetokounmpo trolls Joel Embiid as the Head Coach

Today’s All-Star Game will feature team Giannis vs Team LeBron. So, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will pick their teams and lead them. Before the start of the game, Giannis was busy in the locker room planning and preparing for the draft and the game.

When Joel Embiid arrived slightly late, the Bucks forward jokingly teased him about it. Giannis then called the 7ft Sixers star ‘different’ because he is African. Following this streak of jokes, Antetokounmpo detailed the troubles of being a head coach and a GM in his own hilarious way.

Giannis further claimed that being a GM and Head Coach was hard work because it would make him vulnerable to heckles. Finally, he stressed the need to work in order to keep his job and re-immersed himself in the planning. To maintain the gag, Giannis even carried the draft notebook to the All-Star game intros.

