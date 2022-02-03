“Our main goal we talked about was ‘do whatever it takes to win’”: Zach LaVine explains how he had no ego clashes when DeMar DeRozan was acquired by the Bulls

Zach LaVine explains how he wasn’t the kind of player to have an ego about DeMar DeRozan joining his Bulls team.

It was but natural that Zach LaVine would have a drastic change in his role as the Bulls leader once DeMar DeRozan was acquired by the Chicago Bulls. Much to several fans’ surprise, LaVine and DeRozan have shown no signs of any ego clashes, so far.

In fact, the All-Star duo seems to have developed a special bond on as well as off the court, that has been translating into the team’s success. Figuring out a way to work together, the highflyers have been combining for 50+ points per game, torching the remaining teams in the association on a daily basis.

Zach Lavine & Demar Derozan is the best duo in the NBA. This is not an argument. It’s facts! 🗣🗣🗣🗣 — Ramaj Eroc (@RamajEroc) February 2, 2022

Also Read: DeMar DeRozan reveals some of the best traits he has learned about his Bulls teammate

“We’re all leaders in our own way. Obviously, we each have roles”: Zach LaVine on DeMar DeRozan

Recently, DeMar and Zach sat with “SLAM Magazine” for an interview. Answering a wide range of questions, LaVine was asked one question that has been on the minds of several basketball enthusiasts.

SLAM: Some NBA superstars would have an ego about other great players joining “their” team. How did you approach it?

ZL: “I never understood that. That’s not me. I’ve been here in Chicago for the last five years doing everything I can to develop my game to get to a place of individual play where I wanted to be at, but it wasn’t resulting in any wins, and that’s very frustrating. To go out there, you put up numbers, you play against these guys, but you don’t have that winning behind your name.

Having those new guys over here, we have a complete team now, and I have no ego with that. It’s not my team, or DeMar’s team, or Lonzo, or Vooch. We’re all leaders in our own way, and on any given night it could be one of our nights. Obviously, we each have roles, but our main goal we talked about was “do whatever it takes to win.” Whoever has it going that night, we’ll go through them and just try to help this team grow. We see ourselves as a championship-caliber team.”

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal points out how the disgruntled Sixers star’s actions will affect the rest of the NBA

Why will LaVine really have any ego clashes? For the first time in his career, he is surrounded by some incredibly talented players. In his career, the former UCLA Bruin never even won 4 games in a row, before this season. Now, his Chicago Bulls are on the top-most position of the Eastern Conference, will advance to the postseason, and have a legit shot at lifting the 2022 NBA title.