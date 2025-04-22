Steph Curry Inches Closer to Joining Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal in $1 Billion Club

Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles over his shoulder during warm ups before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry’s achieved just about everything one can in the NBA, but the two-time MVP is on the verge of a massive accomplishment off the court as well. A list of the top 50 highest-paid athletes of all time was recently released, revealing that Steph is nearing an impressive financial milestone.

The four-time champion is inching closer to the billionaire’s club, with his reported earnings nearing $950 million. Considering his massive NBA contract and slew of endorsement deals, it shouldn’t be long before the Warriors legend joins his peers in one of the most prestigious groups in all of sports.

Steph would be joining several NBA players, past and present, on the list. Michael Jordan safely has the top spot locked down, with over $1 billion more in earnings than second-place Tiger Woods. LeBron James cracked the top five while Shaquille O’Neal sits in the top 15. Kevin Durant barely made the cut, with just over $1 billion in total earnings.

Several other current legends surfaced near the bottom of the exclusive list. Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden all made the list with over $500 million in career earnings. Kevin Garnett, Magic Johnson, and Dwyane Wade helped round out a list that’s brimming with NBA talent.

Top 50 Highest-Paid Athletes of All-Time: Michael Jordan – $4.15B

Tiger Woods – $2.79B

Cristiano Ronaldo – $2.23B

LeBron James – $1.88B

Lionel Messi – $1.85B

Arnold Palmer – $1.82B

Jack Nicklaus – $1.75B

David Beckham – $1.61B

Roger Federer – $1.59B

Floyd Mayweather – $1.52B… pic.twitter.com/p9zdhmBdDw — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 22, 2025

Along with the luxurious salary he earns to play basketball, Steph will also continue to make investments to build his generational wealth. Curry also has aspirations for another goal, which would require quite a big addition to his net worth to be feasible.

Stephen Curry wants to own an NBA franchise

Stephen Curry has shared his goal to become an NBA owner in the past, and with his quickly-growing fortune, it could actually be a possibility one day. Not only does the 37-year-old want the opportunity, but he also thinks he’d be great at his job.

“For me, that’s definitely on the table,” Curry said about owning an NBA team. “I think I could do a pretty good job of helping sustain how great the NBA is right now and what it takes to run a championship organization.”

Steph knows he still has work to do on the court before shifting towards other priorities. The Warriors are in the thick of a heated first-round battle with the Houston Rockets as the team looks to add one last championship from their current core.

However, even Steph has said the end is near, so when he does decide to hang it up, he could be a real candidate to at least become a minority owner in the near future.