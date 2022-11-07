“Don’t Know Whose Job is It to Distribute the Ball!”: Russell Westbrook Indirectly Targets LeBron James After Cavaliers Beat Lakers

Nov 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) heads down court as he is cheered by the crowd after a 3 point basket in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are back to their ways yet again. After winning two games in a row, the Lakers have lost two in a row again. For a hot minute, it looked like the Lakers had figured out their three-point shooting woes. Turns out they haven’t.

The Lakers shot just 29.6% from the deep while hosting the Cavaliers today. Despite shooting better than the Cavs, the Lakers fumbled the ball with their turnovers and fouls. This resulted in a 114-100 win for the visiting Cavaliers.

Russell Westbrook came off the bench again and put up 19 points and ten assists. After getting MVP chants last game, the Lakers crowd showered love on the 2017 MVP yet again.

Russell Westbrook getting MVP chants from the Lakers crowd for the 2nd game in the row 🗣️pic.twitter.com/cSpgDCsCtU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 6, 2022

After the game, Russ spoke with the media.

Russell Westbrook takes digs at LeBron James, coaches

Ever since Russell Westbrook made his way to Los Angeles, the biggest question was how he and LeBron James would share the ball. This led to many troubles last season, and the solution finally came this season. Russ was made to come off the bench.

Today, after the game, Westbrook was asked how the team can distribute the ball better, especially to get Anthony Davis going.

Russ surprised everyone with his reply and said,

“I don’t know whose primary job is it to do that if I’m being honest. I will leave it up to the coaches to figure out the best way to utilize everyone. When I’m in, I do the best job I can and making the right reads and try to make the game easy for them when I’m in.”

This kind of response was a little surprising. With how Russ responded, it seemed like he was dissatisfied with his current situation, and frankly, it was almost as if he was taking a shot at LeBron James.

Westbrook’s success off the bench

In the first three games of the season, Russ started for the Lakers. In those games, he averaged 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. However, after he missed the first game against the Nuggets, the Lakers decided to get him off the bench. In these games, we can see his numbers have clearly gotten better.

Russell Westbrook in 5 games off the bench: 18 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST

18 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 50% FG

13 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST, 60% FG

28 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 64% FG

19 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST, 3/5 3PM pic.twitter.com/gWLD3GBGMu — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 6, 2022

While leading the 2nd unit, Russ has more freedom and has the ball back in his hands. That is when Russ is at his best, and everyone can see the same.