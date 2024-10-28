mobile app bar

Steph Curry Injury Update: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Plays Down Sprained Ankle

Aakash Nair
Published

Steve Kerr(L) and Stephen Curry(R)

Steve Kerr(L) and Stephen Curry(R) Credits: Imagn Images

After securing wins in Portland and Utah, the Warriors hosted the Clippers in their home opener on Sunday night. It wouldn’t be a celebratory occasion though, as the Dubs lost not only the game but also their franchise star, Steph Curry.

Late in the third quarter, the Chef would roll his ankle and take to the bench in noticeable pain. The Warriors’ trainers had to use resistance bands on the sidelines to help their point guard get back in the game – which he did, with 8 minutes left in the fourth.

His team was down by 10 and Curry must have wanted to help spearhead a comeback himself. Unfortunately, mere seconds after checking back in, Steph would roll his left ankle while setting a screen, re-aggravating his injury. He would hobble off the court and require some assistance as he exited the game through the tunnel.

Given how the early years of the his career were marred by ankle injuries, such moments are particularly scary for Dub nation. Thankfully, Steve Kerr provided an update on their two-time MVP during the post-game presser.

He’s doing okay,” the head coach began. Kerr described the injury as “mild or moderate”, though it did sound like the team intended to err on the side of caution. “He’s obviously sprained that ankle many times before, so, he doesn’t think it’s too bad. But obviously, it’s a concern and he’s going to get an MRI tonight.”

This is a developing situation.

