“Michael Jordan Had it, Tom Brady Had it”: Colin Cowherd Declares Stephen Curry’s Warriors Have Iconic Bulls’ Mentality

No matter what hardships befall the Warriors, Stephen Curry always finds a way to make the team contend for playoff spots. He’s doing it this year too, albeit with a little help from Jimmy Butler. Colin Cowherd applauded Steph’s refusal to accept loss and even compared the Warriors as a team to some of the most historically dominant teams the world has ever seen.

Advertisement

On ‘The Herd‘ he called Steph and the Warriors a “fashion trend’ and likened them to Bell Bottoms, in the way that they always make a comeback when most people write them off.

He praised their main core of Steph, Draymond Green, Steve Kerr, and Jimmy Butler for being winners, and lauded their resilience in not running from a poor situation. “Steph does not like losing. There’s a little bit of an anger and resilience,” he said of their talisman. “MJ[Michael Jordan] had it, [Tom] Brady had it.”

“They’re much more similar to that Michael Jordan’s Bulls team that always played with a little anger,” Cowherd said of the Dubs. “They play with it too, they just shoot the ball better.”

Of course, the comparison doesn’t come out of nowhere. Much like Steph and the Warriors in the years from 2015 to 2019, Jordan’s Bulls and Brady’s Patriots were universally hated during their period of dominance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Herd (@theherd)

The Warriors broke records left and right and were statistically harder to defeat in the Finals than any other team during that stretch. Even today, 10 years after their first championship, the Warriors are still in title talks, despite being a sub-.500 team for most of the season.

Steph has led them to a 4-2 record on the NBA’s biggest stage, and there’s a serious belief among their camp that they can wing ring number 5 this year.

While they suffered an unexpected loss last night at the hands of the short-handed Nuggets, the Warriors are still the hottest team since acquiring Butler, going 14-2 in that stretch, and find themselves in the 6th seed right now.