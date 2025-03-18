Steve Kerr Gets Real About Stephen Curry Carrying the Warriors, Jimmy Butler Owns Up to His Role in Adding to Superstar’s Fatigue

Mar 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) talks with guard Stephen Curry (30) during a game against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors’ seven-game win streak was snapped by a depleted Denver Nuggets roster last night. With Stephen Curry struggling to find the bottom of the net, Aaron Gordon stepped up and scored a season-high 38 points to secure the 114-105 win at Chase Center.

Advertisement

The loss marks a concerning trend for the Warriors, who had found a second wind since trading for Jimmy Butler. Between February 8th (Butler’s debut) and March 17th, Golden State won 14 of their 17 matchups with Curry averaging 30.7 points through the month of February.

However, this month, the two-time MVP’s averages have fallen back down to 25.9 points per game. It’s still impressive production from the 37-year-old point guard, but not exactly what we have come to expect from him.

Over his last five games, the Chef is shooting just 37% from the field and Steve Kerr seems to know why. Following last night’s loss in San Francisco, the Warriors’ head coach spoke about Steph’s struggles on the hardwood.

“Steph’s been carrying us for a month. He’s been amazing. He’s tired so we gotta get him some rest. You can see it, he doesn’t have his energy right now,” Kerr said during the post-game press conference.

The fatigue resulted in an inefficient and error-prone outing for Curry. He scored 20 points while shooting 6-of-21 from the field and 4-of-14 from three-point range. The Nuggets were able to take advantage of his off-night by forcing Steph to turn over the ball 7 times.

“He’s exhausted right now. So, we’ve gotta absolutely consider giving him the night [off] and getting him rejuvenated,” Kerr added.

Steve Kerr: "He's tired. Steph's been carrying us for a month. He's been amazing. He doesn't have his energy right now. He's exhausted right now" pic.twitter.com/smdQPaRqrz — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 18, 2025

However, as the Warriors remain tied with the Timberwolves in the Western Conference standings, Curry’s production has been essential for the team. Without Steph on the floor, Kerr will need somebody to step up and carry the offense. Jimmy Butler believes that the responsibility falls upon him.

“That’s on myself and that’s on us as a unit to pick up the slack for him,” the six-time All-Star stated. “Everybody wants to think that he is superhuman. He is not. And he’s our leader and we must protect him at all times. That’s on myself for sure.”

From creating easier looks for his teammates to securing loose balls and rebounds, Butler argued that there are many things he can do to take some of the load off of Curry. However, the biggest contribution Steph needs is in the scoring department.

6 Warriors currently average double-digit points per game. But Curry is the only one to cross 20. Additional help in that area would allow the four-time NBA champion more rest.

But unlike Jimmy Butler and Steve Kerr, Draymond Green doesn’t feel only Stephen Curry is exhausted. While not undermining Steph’s effort and tiredness, Green suggested that Curry isn’t the only one feeling the rigors of the long season.

“It’s Game 68. I think we’re all tired. It’s the reality of the NBA so we just gotta all figure out a way… Unfortunately, we got a lot to play for in these games so we don’t get the luxury of taking off games or you know, a bunch of rest. We need to win games,” Green remarked.

While Dray and Kerr and Butler might not be on the same page at the moment, there is one certain thing — Curry needs scoring help and his teammates need to step up.