“Steph Curry is not a top 5 point guard”: Gilbert Arenas makes a shocking claim about the Warriors superstar as he says Curry doesn’t play the proto-typical ‘point guard’ role

Gilbert Arenas says Steph Curry isn’t a top 5 point guard in NBA history because he cannot classify the Warriors star as a ‘point guard’.

The definition of what a point guard is in the NBA today has changed dramatically over the past 8 years or so. With the emergence of Steph Curry as perhaps the greatest shooter in NBA history, fans and analysts alike have debated on whether or not he can even be classified as a point guard, a position he entered the league as.

Traditional point guards are ones who orchestrate half court offenses while try to get the ball out of their own hands as quickly and efficiently as possible. Guys like John Stockton, Magic Johnson, Chris Pual, amongst others, embody this role to perfection.

However, as time has gone on, guys like Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook have burst onto the scene to wreak havoc in the ‘non-traditional’ point guard way.

Instead of Curry looking for a roll man every other possession or constantly looking for lob threats on his team, his own teammates set a bevy of high screens, low screens, flare screens, etc., to get him open for shots as the Warriors function off of him being a threat to shoot.

Gilbert Arenas on Steph Curry not being a top 5 point guard.

Gilbert Arenas, not only said that he doesn’t believe Steph Curry is the best player in the world right now, but claimed that he wasn’t a top 5 point in league history because he doesn’t fall under the proto-typical definition of what a PG is supposed to be.

“Steph to me, wasn’t a top 5 point guard. There’s a difference between ‘point’ guard and guard. It’s unfair to the definition of what we think are point guards. His title is point guard but when you say, ‘alright Magic, John Stockton, Mark Jackson,’ those types of ‘point’ guards; throwing Steph in that category…*laughs*”

The thing about definitions is that they change over a duration of time when need be. With guys like Steph Curry, Russel Westbrook, Damian Lillard, Trae Young, Ja Morant, and so on dominating in the league while being listed as ‘point guards’, it’s time we normalize comparing them to PGs of the old.