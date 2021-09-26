“Steph Curry is on pace to pass Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett”: Warriors star will become an NBA record holder in an interesting stat for 25-26 NBA season

Steph Curry is undoubetedly one of the best players in the game, and with his incredible talent, he’s also passed up some NBA legends in the process.

The Warriors star has quickly become the biggest game-changer in the NBA with his otherwordly three point shooting. At 33 years old, Curry somehow had himself a better season last year than his unanimous 2015-16 season when Golden State went 73-9.

Steph Curry this season vs his unanimous MVP season: Current:

30.1 pts

49.9% fg

43.6% 3pt

93.3% FT 2015-16:

30.1 pts

50.4% fg

45.4% 3pt

90.8% FT — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) February 16, 2021

Unfortunately, the Warriors have had some of the roughest injury luck in the past two years which has kept them out of the NBA playoffs, but with Klay Thompson finally set to return, the Warriors could easily be back in championship contention.

Stephen Curry is on pace to pass Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett in an interesting stat

With Curry being one of the deadliest players in the league, he’s earned the right to be paid some serious money. His stats and performances have made him eligible for the NBA’s super-max deals, and he’s routinely cashed in on those opportunities.

He recently signed a four-year extension with Golden State worth $215 million that’ll keep him around till the 2025-26 season when he’ll be about 38 years old. This extension also made him the first player to sign multiple $200 million extensions in the NBA as this extension adds on to the $201 million one he signed in 2017.

Curry certainly deserves the money as he’s proved time and time again that he’s a top five player (if not higher) when healthy. Despite missing the playoffs last year, Curry was the third nominee for the NBA’s MVP award behind Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, showing how incredibly dominant he was.

In fact, Curry’s massive extension will also help him pass up some NBA legends as after the 2025-26 season, Curry will become the NBA record holder for being the highest paid player in the league for the most number of seasons. The record is currently held by both Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett at seven seasons.

