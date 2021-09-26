“Steve Ballmer is worth $100 BN, but still can’t buy his way to a championship!”: Hardcore Lakers fan Shannon Sharpe roasts the Clippers owner for his inspirational speech

Shannon Sharpe throws some massive disses at LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer after he uncovers new home arena plans

Say what you want to, the LA Clippers have been on the up and up for the last couple of years.

The team has improved dramatically since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were brought in, and even made their first-ever Western Conference Finals during this past NBA playoffs. And frankly, a massive chunk of the credit needs to go to Steve Ballmer.

The man can be a bit extra sometimes, we won’t lie. However, he has undoubtedly been committed to the franchise since day 1 and has done whatever he can for it to be amongst the best in the league.

A massive example of this has to be Ballmer building a brand-new arena for the Clippers. And during its promotional event, he had this to say.

“I’ve never been in a place where you had two teams in a town… I grew up in Detroit. Everybody’s a Pistons fan. And I think for enough years the Clippers were bad enough, everybody could just ignore the Clippers.

We’re good now, and we’re going to be good year in and year out. We’re going to build our own building, more of our own identity, more of our own personality. And I think some of the fans on the other side if you will, it’s like, ‘What? You dare to question our supremacy?’ No, we do.”

Inspirational, right?

Well, not quite for Shannon Sharpe. In fact, the analyst has even chosen to send a diss at the Clippers owner.

“You can’t buy your way to a championship!”: Shannon Sharpe roasts LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer for his speech

There aren’t many in the NBA community that would want to roast Steve Ballmer when it comes to his basketball activities. But, it seems Shannon Sharpe’s overpowering love for LeBron James just carries him to the other side.

On a recent episode of ‘Undisputed’, the man had this to say about Ballmer’s speech.

.@ShannonSharpe on how much he fears the Clippers on scale of 1-10: “Steve Ballmer, you’re worth $100B, but you can’t buy your way to a Championship. It’s a 1, this will always be a Laker town. Your best player is injury-prone and he’s getting older.” pic.twitter.com/RJXIg1gvXV — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 24, 2021

Just saying, these comments about getting older and being injury prone could apply to Anthony Davis. Hell, for some, they could even apply to LeBron James.

We always love us some Shannon Sharpe, but the salt really is palpable.

