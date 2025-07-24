Steph Curry Recalls Cardi B Shoutout Moment With Wife Ayesha While Discussing Being Name-Dropped in Songs

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry stands on the court before the start of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

If anyone understands the relationship between pop culture and professional sports, it’s Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors superstar has heard his name-dropped in a plethora of songs. However, hearing his name mentioned by rap artist Cardi B took him by surprise.

Advertisement

Curry’s athletic popularity earned its first mention in Drake’s single, “0 to 100 / The Catch Up,” which referenced the two-time MVP’s Chef Curry nickname.“I been Steph Curry with the shot. Been cookin’ with the sauce, Chef Curry with the pot, boy. 360 with the wrist, boy,” the lyrics say.

Drake knew the line would break the internet. Curry told journalist and producer Speedy Morman that he received a heads-up before the song’s release.

“He was the only one that I’ve experienced so far … that called me and told me, ‘Yo, you gotta hear this,'” Curry said on 360 With Speedy. “Other than that, it’s totally random, totally a surprise.”

No other artists have given Curry notice that they were using his name in a song, but the four-time NBA champion doesn’t take any offense at it. In fact, it’s provided him some memorable experiences while listening to music.

“The funniest one was me and Ayesha were in the car just driving down the street, and Cardi B came on. It was like, ‘I want to get married like the Currys, Steph and Ayesha, but we’re more like Tommy and Keisha,'” Curry revealed.

The song he mentioned is “Be Careful.” Cardi B released the single on March 30, 2018, ahead of the launch of her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy.” Not only did Steph get a shout-out, but Ayesha got a mention too.

Cardi B’s reference to the couple showcases her admiration of their relationship. She isn’t the only artist to take that approach with lyrics. Drake has actually mentioned both Steph and Ayesha in his songs too.

In 2021, Drake released “Race My Mind.” The song dives into Drake’s emotions with a certain love interest. He makes a key comparison of the lady in question to Ayesha: “Posted that pic you sent me, it wasn’t recent enough. How I’m supposed to wife it? You not Ayesha enough.”

The relationship between the Curry family and Drake is fairly close. Whenever the Canadian star meets with Steph, they greet each other with an embrace. Curry has also vouched on Drake’s behalf amid his conflict with Los Angeles rap artist Kendrick Lamar.

With Drake’s upcoming “Iceman” album expected to release soon, Ayesha and Steph will certainly be listening. Perhaps, they’ll hear another shout-out.