“12-year-old Luka Doncic once put up 54-11-10!”: When the video clip of the Dallas Mavericks star winning the U-13 championship sent scouts into a frenzy

Luka Doncic as a 12-year-old once put up a 50-point triple-double. He won a U-13 championship with that performance. Greatness was inbuilt.

Ever since his emergence to the Real Madrid main team when he was 16, Luka Doncic has always been touted as a phenom. While today he has pretty much lived up to all expectations and he is close to winning a championship at the age of 23!

While that may be a surprise to a lot of viewers and even naysaying media analysts such as Stephan A Smith. Some knew of his potential long before anyone.

Scouts across Europe touted him to be the next best thing to LeBron James when he lit up the European Championships at the age of 17.

Also read: “Love to go on the road, hit a bucket, and silence the crowd”: Luka Doncic talks about facing Warriors’ X Factor, the Chase Center crowd

This is 12-year old Luka Doncic dropping 54 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the championship game of Under-13 Lido di Roma Tournament 🤯 (via reddit/r/nba) pic.twitter.com/y4Sn4VkPrI — FIBA (@FIBA) May 17, 2022

Luka Doncic dropped a 54-point triple-double to lead his team over the line, at the ripe old age of TWELVE!

Yes, you read that right. There is no typing error, Luka Doncic, did really drop an insane fifty-four points at the age of twelve! He was not just a scorer as he also had 10 dimes and 11 boards.

If you watch the clip, you will see that he already had the foundational skillset of a grown man. Over time he has just added a ton of layers to it.

A scout was laughed out of the room when they mentioned this 12-year-old from Slovenia who could go on to play in the NBA.

Fun story, a coaching conference in Italy that year, everybody is speaking about young guys we’ve seen that might have a chance to play in the italian league professionally.

Somebody comes in and say “I’ve seen a 12 yo kid from Slovenia he’s going to the NBA”

We all laughed 😂 https://t.co/TtxvCAygT6 — Francesco Nanni (@Franz_NanniBK) May 18, 2022

As the Conference Finals tip-off tonight, we can certainly hope to see some more Luka Magic!

Also read: “With the game on the line, I’ll take Stephen Curry over Luka Doncic!”: Stephen A Smith chooses Warriors’ superstar over Mavericks’ star, claims Dubs in 6