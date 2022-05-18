Basketball

“12-year-old Luka Doncic once put up 54-11-10!”: When the video clip of the Dallas Mavericks star winning the U-13 championship sent scouts into a frenzy

"12-year-old Luka Doncic once put up 54-11-10!": When the video clip of the Dallas Mavericks star winning the U-13 championship sent scouts into a frenzy
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Abhijeet Tomar cricketer stats: Why is Ajinkya Rahane not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants?
Next Article
"Fernando Alonso is the only guy you can completely trust"- Alpine's Esteban Ocon on what makes his teammate an exceptional competitor
NBA Latest Post
"Draymond Green names a $21,000 night in the club as his worst financial decision till date!": When Warriors' star shared how he regrets blowing all that money in one night
“Draymond Green names a $21,000 night in the club as his worst financial decision till date!”: When Warriors’ star shared how he regrets blowing all that money in one night

Warriors’ Draymond Green talked to Maverick Carter about the worst financial decision he’s made to…