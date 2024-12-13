“We Got a Window”: Jaylen Brown Talks About Celtics Eyeing a Back-to-Back Championship

Dec 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) and Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) talk during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics bounced back tonight after a loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, redeeming themselves with a win over the Detroit Pistons. Clinching a 132-99 blowout victory against Cade Cunningham and co. was even more impressive considering that Jayson Tatum was sidelined with an injury.

The duel being a fairly one-sided affair had no highlights going viral on social media. However, Jaylen Brown’s postgame comments regarding the Celtics’ goal of defending their title have gained massive traction.

JB revealed that the team was driven to secure another championship and was determined to eliminate any complacency to achieve their goals.

“Just having the great mentality… We just wanted to get going defensively, set a tone. And then just have fun playing some good basketball,” Brown said during his conversation with Isiah Thomas and the remaining GameTime crew.

Brown also emphasized that the team now had a crucial window of opportunity they needed to capitalize on by winning as many titles as possible. The reigning Finals MVP added that his job as the leader would include keeping the camp’s morale high.

“I think that we got a tremendous group of guys. We got some good talent and I think we got a window. So why not try to maximize that window and be the best we possibly can,” the 28-year-old said.

Are the @Celtics coming out hungrier this year than last?@chrismilestv, @bwood_33, and Zeke got the inside scoop from @FCHWPO after the Boston win ☘️ pic.twitter.com/K4yBxWkHDA — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 13, 2024

Boston fans will be thrilled to see their team maintaining their intensity even after clinching the 2024 title. Tatum and Brown understand that building a lasting dynasty requires securing multiple championships and haven’t taken their foot off the gas pedal.

Brown and co. are placed 2nd in the East

The Boston Celtics have had a phenomenal start to the season. Despite injuries to crucial players such as Kristaps Porzingis, Tatum, Brown, and Jrue Holiday, the team has a 20-5 record, placed merely one game behind the #1 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Their performance (.800), so far, puts them on track to finish the regular season with the franchise’s best record since the 2007-2008 season.

But, to improve their chances of defending the title, the Celtics will require their stars and reserve players to be healthy come playoff time. Sustaining a healthy roster for the entire duration of a season will be one of the biggest obstacles for the team to overcome.