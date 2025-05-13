Steph Curry Shocked Damion Lee After Revealing Dell Curry’s ‘Secret’ Take On His Daughter Sydel Getting Married To Him

Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (middle left) gestures while standing with wife Ayesha (far left) and guard Damion Lee (middle right) and his wife Sydel Curry (far right) during the Golden State Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The first step toward asking someone for their hand in marriage is to get the blessing of the parents. Such was the case for NBA star Damion Lee and his now wife, Sydel Curry, sister of Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry. Damion certainly asked Dell and Sonya Curry for their blessing, but it didn’t go quite how he expected.

The 32-year-old shared the story of when he approached the Curry family about asking for Sydel’s hand on the latest edition of Straight To Cam, which is hosted by Sydel and WNBA sensation Cameron Brink. While out at a dinner, Damion made his play right when Sydel went to the bathroom.

“Finally, she goes to the bathroom,” he said. “It’s like word vomit. I ask her mom and her dad. I’m like hey y’all I love your daughter, I appreciate her, if it’s up to you guys, I would love to ask for her hand in marriage.” According to Damion, Dell told him to give him some time to think about it, which turned into a much longer window of time than he was expecting.

Damion then tried phoning Dell for two weeks, but he never got an answer. He then recalled a conversation he had with The Chef when trying to find out some answers. “I’m talking to Stephen and he’s like ‘yeah man, really excited for you guys,'” Lee stated from Steph’s perspective. “‘Let me know if you need with anything.'”

This confused Damion, since he still hadn’t heard from Dell. “I still need the blessing from your father. I haven’t heard anything,” he said to Steph. “Oh,” his old teammate responded. “Really? You sure? He told me yes.” Damion was flustered. “Well, he didn’t tell me! It took three weeks.”

Dell finally did answer Damion’s call a week later. “‘I thought you knew it was a yes,'” said Dell, according to the Suns star. The funny confusion is a classic father-in-law, son-in-law story, one that put a sweet bow on what is a sweet relationship.

Sydel and Damion would be married in 2018. The happy couple have two kids together: son Daxon and daughter Daryn, with a third child on the way.

When did Sydel and Damion first get together?

A rumor that had been going around was that Damion Lee and Sydel Curry got together when the former was on the Warriors alongside Curry. But that would be a lie. On the same podcast, Sydel set the record straight and revealed that their love goes back years prior.

“Damion and I were together way before he joined the Warriors,” she said. “We got together in 2016. Damion was on the Maine Red Claws.” Both Lee and Brink then poked fun at the way Sydel pronounced the term “claws,” which shows how fun and open their friendship is.

“That was back when FaceTime was becoming more and more of a thing,” added Damion to really set the stage on the time period. This led to an even more fun conversation about the evolution of social media.

“Myspace was where it’s at,” added the 2022 NBA Champion. Sydel really did snag herself a winner. Myspace WAS where it was at. Respect to the fellow Millennials out there.