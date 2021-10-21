Basketball

“LeBron James will surpass Michael Jordan once he clinches the all-time scoring title”: Shaquille O’Neal believes the Lakers superstar is eyeing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s coveted title this season

"LeBron James will surpass Michael Jordan once he clinches the all-time scoring title": Shaquille O'Neal believes the Lakers superstar is eyeing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's coveted title this season
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry said he played like trash, yet he drew a double team on every possession!": Warriors' Head Coach Steve Kerr praises the Chef for his performance against the Lakers on Opening Night
Next Article
"Stephen Curry didn’t shoot it well, and they still won... It's scary": Clippers' Paul George talks about preparing for their Season Opener against the Chef and his Warriors
NBA Latest Post
“I was going to have Bill Walton write my speech, but speeches are a lot longer than his career was”: When Larry Bird trolled the Portland legend during his Hall-Of-Fame speech
“I was going to have Bill Walton write my speech, but speeches are a lot longer than his career was”: When Larry Bird trolled the Portland legend during his Hall-Of-Fame speech

During his Hall-Of-Fame speech back in 1998, Larry Bird decided to roast his presenter and…