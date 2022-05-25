“Steph Curry tells Ayesha Curry he can’t live without S~#!”: The Warriors superstar shares his dotting love for his wife on HBO’s show

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry have been going strong for 10 years. The secret? Lots of time together. His answer on HBO reiterates that.

Steph and Ayesha Curry have become one of the league’s most loved couples. The Chef’s wife, who herself is an actual chef has been seen courtside and her influence outside the basketball court is phenomenal.

The two have great chemistry and it is evident from the fact that they have been going strong for 10 years. What’s more both of them have been incredibly vocal about their vibrant love life.

So naturally, when promoting their new show, About Last Night on HBO, they would be asked questions that are intimate. Steph and Ayesha do not shy away from these questions.

Also read: “If Stephen Curry wins his 4th championship and a Finals MVP, he would become the BEST Point Guard to EVER play the game!”: Kendrick Perkins describes where the Warriors’ star stands in his list of all-time greats

S`#, coffee, phone, or weed? What can’t Steph Curry live without for a month?

Ayesha asks Steph, “Babe, what could you not live without for a month, sex, coffee, phone, or weed?”. Steph quickly replied “For sure, s`#”

To which Ayesha replies “okay!”, while laughing and Steph chimed in with “Okay, I was making sure we’re on the same page now!”

Talk about details. The two do not care about expressing their love for each other nor do they care about sharing their intimate details.

Steph and Ayesha Curry discuss their new show ‘About Last Night’ which premieres tonight on HBO Max. #GrioFam you guys checking it out? pic.twitter.com/FmDWiIMyX9 — theGrio.com (@theGrio) February 10, 2022

Twitter is well aware of this and often points it out. Now we know why the power couple from San Fransisco has stayed so strong. Given their answer, it is unlikely they will fall apart.

Not everyone Steph and Ayesha in the bedrooom https://t.co/H4OTJBTE6p — Klay Thompson’s Burner (@iKlayThompson) May 20, 2022

Also read: “Dubs have got Steph Curry and Klay Thompson”: Andrew Bogut keeps it plain and simple when asked about what separates Warriors’ offense from others