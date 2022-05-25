“Dubs have got Steph Curry and Klay Thompson”: Andrew Bogut keeps it plain and simple when asked about what separates Warriors offense from others

Andrew Bogut is and always will be one of the cult figures in Warriors history, the Aussie big man has something to say about his former teammates.

After the Warriors went down against Toronto in 2019, many people believed the dynasty is over. They played five straight Finals, winning three of them, and were hated by several fans of other clubs for obvious reasons.

And now the Dubs have been able to make it back. They are just a victory away from their 6th Finals in 8 years. With Stephen Curry at 34, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green at 32, wherever it goes from here, this season was a success.

That too when you consider the fact that Thompson missed 2.5 years of action in the last years, while Curry missed one and cumulatively Green missed one as well, it makes it an extraordinary achievement.

So it’s not very difficult to think about what separates other teams from GSW. Their former big man is here to make you understand what other teams lack against the almighty Warriors.

Andrew Bogut puts it plain and simple to call out what other teams lack to replicate what the Warriors do: Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

A former number 1 draft pick, the Australian big man, Bogut was the Warriors’ starting center from 2012 to 2016 and helped them win their first Championship in that 5-year Finals run.

While talking to Steiny and Guru before Game 4 on Tuesday on 95.7 The Game, Bogut talked about why teams try and fail to replicate the way Golden State plays offensively. He put it plain and simple.

Andrew Bogut on what separates Warriors offense from everyone else: “They’ve got Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, that’s a start.” 💦 (via @SteinyGuru957) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 24, 2022

Genius.

With just one win away from their first Finals appearance since 2019, the Warriors still have a Bogut-type player, playing a big role with fewer minutes in a small-ball lineup.

Kevon Looney is the man we are talking about. He has won them some important games these Playoffs with his dominance on the board on both ends of the floor.