“If Stephen Curry wins his 4th championship and a Finals MVP, he would become the BEST Point Guard to EVER play the game!”: Kendrick Perkins describes where Warriors’ star stands in his list of all-time greats

Kendrick Perkins believes if Stephen Curry wins his 4th ring and a Finals MVP, he would cross Magic Johnson as the best PG ever

Kendrick Perkins has gained considerable popularity in his new role. His catchphrase “Carry the hell on” has a popular following on NBA Twitter.

As a pro as recently as 2018, Perk’s affiliation with various franchises has led to his increased engagement with current players. This has led to various iconic interactions in his short media career including a Twitter beef with Kevin Durant.

With the NBA Playoffs going on, Perk has often been called upon by ESPN to rake up the views. It is safe to say that he has delivered with some crazy takes and some surprisingly sensible ones to date.

His latest work? Comparing two of the greatest point guards in NBA history; Stephen Curry and Magic Johnson.

Steph Curry and Magic Johnson are unanimously considered to be two of the best point guards to ever play basketball. The two have broken the definition of a point guard’s role. The two have been crucial to the development of the game over the years.

What did Kendrick Perkins make of the Stephen Curry v Magic Johnson debate?

Curry, currently one win away from yet another NBA finals trip, has overcome recent injuries to star for his Warriors. With him being in the limelight, Perk was asked the question of where Curry stands amongst the all-time greats.

Steph Curry will replace Magic Johnson on @KendrickPerkins‘ NBA Mount Rushmore if he wins a fourth NBA title along with Finals MVP 👀 “Forget the top-10 list, forget the greatest point guard of all time, he’s going to be on the NBA Mount Rushmore. Period!” pic.twitter.com/Y6d1DnMfXJ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 24, 2022

The Finals MVP trophy, if Curry wins it, would be his first.

Perk goes on to state that Steph along with Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kareem Abdul Jabbar are the only people to win multiple championships, MVP titles, and multiple scoring titles. This just goes to demonstrate how great Steph has been over his career.

Perkins also says that with another ring and a Finals MVP title, he would rank Steph as the 4th best player of all time, below only Jordan, LeBron, and Kareem. Truly high praise from a fellow pro for the greatest shooter of all time.

Steph’s legacy as one of the greatest players to ever play will be cemented further with another championship run. As Perk would put it, haters may just “Carry the hell on” if the Warriors win it all.

