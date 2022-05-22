Dejounte Murray did not make All-Defensive time despite leading the league in steals. The only other player to do the same? Steph Curry.

“Steph Curry with 169 and Dejounte Murray with 138, and yet no ALL-Defensive team selection!”: The Warriors superstar and the Spurs stalwart are the only two guards who led in steals and yet got left out

Joining exclusive clubs is somewhat of a hobby for Dejounte Murray. He recently became the only player to average 20-8-8-2 since Michael Jordan. Elite.

He had the misfortune of getting to join another list, one where the player leads the league in steals but is not selected to the All-Defensive team.

Dejounte averaged 2 steals a game this year, racking up an impressive 138 steals over the course of the season. He had more steals than Chris Paul and Defensive Player of The Year, Marcus Smart.

Murray is also 5th in defensive rating for point guards. Behind the likes of Smart and Chris Paul.

It marks only the second time in the last 15 years that a player has led the league in steals and has failed to make the All-Defensive team. Who is the only other player to do so? Steph Curry.

Dejounte Murray is the 2nd player in the last 15 seasons to lead the league in SPG and not make an All-Defensive team. The other was Steph Curry in 2016. (Submitted by @DejounteMuse) pic.twitter.com/9GRB7mRzt7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 21, 2022

Dejounte Murray and Steph Curry are extremely underrated defenders

Defense is a craft and not every big or power forward can excel in it. Sometimes the best defenders are agile and nimble. Dejounte Murry and Steph Curry belong in that category.

Curry was the first player to miss out on making the All-Defensive team in 2016. He had a career-high 2.1 steals per game. He also had a whopping 169 steals during the whole year.

Murray knows how good Steph is and we think they are similar in that respect. He recently also tweeted his appreciation for Curry after game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Steph Top 10 EVER!!! Idc What You Say!!! 😤 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) May 19, 2022

The fact that this is not the first time that this has happened is a crime. The league needs to re-evaluate its criteria and see what players fit the mold. The fact that a defensive statistic leader missed out on the all-defensive team is nothing short of blasphemy.

