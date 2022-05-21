“If you don’t like Stephen Curry, you’re just a HATER!”: Matt Barnes talks about Steph winning the much anticipated Finals MVP and his 4th ring on Dubs Talk

Former Warrior Matt Barnes joined Grant Liffmann on this week’s Dubs Talk to discuss Stephen Curry obtaining the one missing achievement

There aren’t many guys in NBA History who have a list of achievements as long as Stephen Curry. The Warriors’ star has achieved a lot during his career and is showing no signs of slowing down. This year, he has a chance to add on to the same, as the Dubs are in the WCF again, for the 6th time in 8 years.

The Golden State Warriors are facing the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. This is the first time the Warriors are facing the Mavericks in the playoffs since the 2006-07 season. What happened back then is still considered one of the biggest underdog stories in sports, with the #8 seeded Dubs toppling the top-seeded Mavs.

Also Read: “Stephen Curry will tell Bob Meyers ‘don’t let that man go nowhere and have him guarding me’”: Gary Payton II hilariously reveals the Warriors MVP’s reaction after their practice battles

Who better to talk about the same than a guy who’s been a part of the ‘We Believe’ Warriors, as well as has played with the current star trio. Matt Barnes joined Grant Liffmann this week on Dubs Talk.

“Stephen Curry deserves a Finals MVP!”: Matt Barnes

Matt Barnes played 3 seasons with the Warriors in his 14-year NBA career. After playing on the Dubs during the historic We Believe run, and the year after, Barnes was traded to the Phoenix Suns. After moving 6 teams in eight years, Barnes decided to head to the Bay for one final season before hanging up his boots. There he played alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant.

When he joined Grant Liffmann on Dubs Talk, Barnes talked about how well the Warriors are doing. He also brought up Steph and the one achievement that’s eluded him all throughout his career. A Finals MVP. Barnes certainly believes Curry deserves the Finals MVP, if the Warriors manage to win 6 more games.

Matt Barnes wants to see Steph get a fourth ring: “It would be huge and he deserves it. If you don’t like Steph Curry, then you’re just a hater. What can you really not like about him? … He’s a selfless superstar.” (via @SteinyGuru957) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 17, 2022

He talked about the same and added,

“I think if he’s not able to, I don’t think it hurts but it will definitely help. The more rings, the better, and the one knock that people always have on Steph is … ‘you won a championship but you didn’t win the Finals MVP’ when he possibly could have and should have won Finals MVP.”

Also Read: “Stephen Curry about to have yet another MVP stolen from him!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Kevon Looney shows up as a legitimate candidate for the first WCF MVP honors

Looking at the pattern, it seems like this year, it won’t be Andre Iguodala stealing the awards, it would be Kevon Looney.