“Michael Jordan and Dejounte Murray, that’s it, that’s the list!”: The Spurs player becomes the second player after the Bulls legend to put up insane numbers

Dejounte Murray joins Michael Jordan as the only player to put up a historic stat line. Most improved player of the year? We think so!

The San Antonio Spurs have made it to the playoffs once again. On the back of a team that is yet to form an identity, Dejounte Murray has balled out.

The point guard has been one of the league leaders in assists and triple-doubles this season. He also broke the San Antonio Spurs franchise record for triple-doubles in a season.

Murray has been on fire this season and his all-around play has earned him his first all-star selection this year. Touted to be among the league’s rising talents by the likes of LeBron James, Dejounte has finally broken out.

Michael Jordan and Dejounte Murray: Two of a kind

Taking a big leap to become a league all-star is something a lot of NBA players dream of but never achieve. Dejounte has just done that and this is after coming off a threatening ACL tear.

As the regular season ended, his stat line of 2o points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals ensured that he was the only one apart from Michael Jordan to put up such numbers.

Only two players in NBA history have averaged 20 PPG

8 RPG

8 APG

2 SPG in a season (min 40 games) pic.twitter.com/QjuNL0q9yO — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 11, 2022

He is also the league leader in steals and steals per game this season. The Spurs are the 10th seed and have to play against the Pelicans in the first leg of the play-in tournament.

They will look to Dejounte Murray and has dazzling abilities if they have any hopes of making it through.

I Just Want To Improve. Every Year I Want To Do Better Than The Year Before!!! #DM5 https://t.co/0sZU06LMuO — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) April 11, 2022

