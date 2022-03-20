“Steph Curry’s form is nice and all but he’s got nothing on Bill Cartwright”: NBA Twitter erupts as the former Bulls champion’s shooting action goes viral on social media

Former 3-time NBA champion Bill Cartwright had one of the most absurd-looking jump shoots in the entire league’s history.

During the 75 years of the NBA, we have witnessed some of the most unique jump shots. A few peculiar ones are – Shawn Marion’s weird shooting form, Rick Barry’s famous underhand free throw, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s unconventional action are just a few of the many.

Former NBA star Bill Cartwright is among the many players in history to have one of the most hideous shooting actions of all time. Unlike most of the players, who shot the ball far too low, Cartwright would launch the rock extremely high.

The best way to describe his shooting form would be… peculiar.

Here, have a look at it.

NBA Twitter trolls Bill Cartwright for his weird jump shot

Recently, an old video of Cartwright’s shooting action went viral on social media. And in no time, NBA Twitter began trolling the “Dollar Bill” for his absurd shooting action.

Bill Cartwright’s form looked like a video game glitch but he was gettin it pic.twitter.com/0Ljom906bB — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 19, 2022

Steph Curry’s form is nice and all but he’s got nothing on Bill Cartwright pic.twitter.com/3xM28BORMn — Baron Damm (@barondamm) June 13, 2018

Shot like a man with two broken wrists — Jared Wade (@Jared_Wade) March 19, 2022

“Shot ugly but my arch right..” — Evan Turner (@thekidet) March 19, 2022

and told MJ he was gonna break his legs for disrespecting him lol. — Earl Watford (@EWatts78) March 20, 2022

Irrespective of however awful his jumper looked, Cartwright was actually a pretty efficient shooter. In his 15-year career, the 3-time champions shot 52.5% from the field and a respectable 77.1% from the charity stripe.