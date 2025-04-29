Steph Curry’s Mom Sonya Calls Out Fake Reports About Her Getting Kicked Out of a Ferrari Store

May 10, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hugs his mother Sonya Cory after defeating the Houston Rockets in game six of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images

Being a celebrity comes at the price of normalcy and safety in most cases. Paparazzi clamor to get a picture to the point of genuine harassment. Everyone thinks they are entitled to famous people simply because they are well-known. While this is bad enough, often it is not just the celebrity who gets caught up but also their family and friends. We can see that in the way Stephen Curry’s mother, Sonya, has been treated by NBA fans.

Sonya is not new to the media circus. Two of her sons are NBA players, with one of them being arguably the second-most well-known player in all of basketball. Her husband played in the league for 16 years and experienced similar situations. Her daughter, Sydel, is a college volleyball player and influencer who is married to an NBA player.

All that is to say that Sonya has been here before and, unfortunately for her, people are making up stories again.

In a long Facebook post, a user laid out this theoretical epic about how Sonya Curry had been harassed at a Ferrari store while trying to buy her son a Ferrari Roma. As the post went on, it detailed how, after Sonya had been racially profiled by the store owners, Steph launched an investigation by sending in different demographics of people and exposing discriminatory practices.

While stories like this do happen regularly, this one is not true, as confirmed by Curry herself. Unfortunately, inventing this to drum up controversy cheapens the real events that often happen in the United States. The entire Curry family have been advocates for racial justice for years, so it’s especially insulting to fabricate stories of them facing inequality.

As if a Facebook post weren’t untrustworthy enough in a vacuum, there was also a dead giveaway that this post was fake: Stephen Curry’s car collection does not include any Ferraris, according to the man himself. He prefers Porsches.

If this troll wants to try to fake a story again, maybe they should change that detail. Or, better yet, they could just not make things up for clicks.