Kendrick Perkins Calls Out Warriors for “Failing” Steph Curry Amid Struggles

The Warriors have been a bit of a roller coaster this season, sitting at a 19-18 record as they try to stay afloat in the crowded Western Conference. It is a shame, considering Steph Curry has been playing inspired basketball and scoring at will. The Chef is averaging 28 points per game, while the rest of the roster has not gelled consistently, leaving Golden State chasing wins more often than cruising to them. So the question is, who is to blame for this mess?

Advertisement

Jimmy Butler has been a shell of himself, Draymond Green hasn’t created the same impact as he has in seasons past, and the Dubs’ young core cannot figure out what their identity is. Even Steve Kerr feels uninspired as Head Coach. It feels sad to see, but the dynasty of Golden State that dominated the 2010s is a distant memory.

One person who is sick of seeing this happen to Curry and company is Kendrick Perkins. The former NBA champion turned analyst berated the Warriors franchise during today’s NBA on ESPN broadcast. He pointed the finger at everyone for letting Steph down during his tremendous season.

“Everyone has failed Steph in this organization. We’re talking about an all time great. I’m talking about Steve Kerr, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler. They can’t get right,” preached Perk.

Perkins often tends to always have a flair for the dramatic, but he’s not wrong. It seems that Curry is the only one who cares about keeping Golden State in the running for a playoff spot.

Perkins then pointed out how sharp the 37-year-old icon has been for the Dubs. “This man is averaging 28 points on 47% shooting right now. Damn near 40% from the 3 and y’all can’t get right. We’re talking about a window where he’s trying to max out and go win a championship. You didn’t trade for Jimmy Butler just to come in and sign an extension to be No. 8 in the Western Conference.”

“What’s up with your player development? Why can’t Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga thrive under Steve Kerr? They are failing Steph Curry to the max right now,” added Perk.

Kuminga has been a sour name for Golden State dating back to the offseason. It’s clear that he and Kerr either don’t get along or don’t see eye to eye on how he contributes to the team.

At some point, the noise turns into reality, and that’s where the Warriors are right now. Curry shouldn’t have to play superhero basketball just to keep this team relevant, especially at this stage of his career. Whether it’s roster construction, player development, or stubborn decision-making, something clearly isn’t working.

It’s unfair to waste a season like this from arguably the greatest shooter the game has ever seen. If the Warriors truly care about honoring what Steph has given the franchise, they need to act like it, because effort and nostalgia alone aren’t enough anymore.