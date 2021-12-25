“Robert Williams dunks all over Giannis Antetokounmpo!”: Celtics big man creates amazing NBA Christmas highlight with an amazing putback dunk over 2021 Finals MVP

Robert Williams served up NBA fans with a highlight for the ages as he skied to the stratosphere and stuffed a put-back dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There’s a pretty good chance that unless you watch the NBA obsessively, you’d miss out on the name of Robert Williams. And y’all know what? Fair play.

The Time Lord isn’t one of the league’s most recognizable – or recognized – faces at the moment. However, he did sign a 4-year extension with the Celtics with an average annual value of $15 million.

That deal seems to have all the potential to look like a steal by the end of the contract. Robert Williams III, a.k.a, the Time Lord, has been the Celtics’ most high-energy player throughout his pro career.

This 6’8″ big man makes up for his relatively low height with an insane motor and an even crazier vertical. We’ve seen Warriors fans be wowed by Gary Payton II’s athletic breakaway dunks. Well, good news for y’all if you’re looking for an Eastern team to represent.

@FanDuel_Support why are you not counting Robert Williams’s blocks?

He blocked Giannis early in first, didn’t he?…then announcers said he tipped a shot later in the first as well. What’s up? — Jeffrey Keys (@KeysNotes) December 25, 2021

The Time Lord has all the same likable characteristics on the defensive end, if not more. And what’s more – he’s serving y’all up with an insane highlight ahead of an inviting top-of-the-table Christmas Day clash between the Warriors and the Suns.

Robert Williams gets the incredible Christmas Day poster over Giannis with a putback dunk

Robert Williams had one of the best plays of the season so far with a highlight play in the 3rd quarter. He skied to the high heavens before bringing the hammer down on an errant mid-ranger from Tatum.

The angle of this Robert Williams put-back 😳 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/SHx4lwkzfW — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) December 25, 2021

Giannis happened to try and grab the rebound only slightly less desperately than Williams’ jump. He, thus, has the unenviable job of being on a poster – still better than ducking out of one!

The Boston Celtics lead this game at Fiserv Forum 103-90 at the time of writing.

