“Steph Does a Different Level Now”: Trae Young Describes His Off-Season Workouts with Stephen Curry

Coming into the league, Trae Young drew a lot of comparisons with Stephen Curry. Young could space the floor, shoot from the logo, and had impeccable control over the ball right out of the gate. Sharing some of these same skills prompted the Baby-Faced Assassin to notice Young’s game when he was slowly coming up in the basketball scene.

The two guards soon developed a relationship that allowed Young to get a lot of insight into Curry’s journey to greatness. The Atlanta Hawks guard recently shared his experience working out with the Golden State Warriors guard’s trainer, Brandon Payne. He also talked about the tiring experience of practicing with the four-time NBA Champion.

During his appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Young was asked if Curry’s workouts are really as grueling as people have said over the years. As someone who has experienced it first-hand, this is what Young had to say,

“It’s insane bro. It’s insane from the beginning to the end. Like, it’s conditioning and you know Steph. Steph does that at a different level now. He got his heart rate monitor, he got his people tracking. That’s the next level, high-level sh*t that players don’t understand.”

Meanwhile, Paul George brought up how difficult it is to guard Curry on the floor since he’s always moving. This prompted Young to mention the little things that Steph does during training that goes on to translate into his actual game.

“Like, when he’s walking a player down, he has some strength to him too. He’ll bump you and use some little tricks and get you off. And it’s a little space that he needs and he’ll get some shots off.”

Since Young had worked out with Curry, co-host Dallas Rutherford wanted to know about his weight training. Rutherford mentioned how there’s a rumor of Steph deadlifting 400 lbs or something around that number.

Trae confirmed that that was indeed true. Curry doesn’t just have his main trainer, Brandon Payne around him always. Every time Steph enters the gym for his patent workouts, he has his strength trainer with him as well.

Young mentioned that they hit the weight room first and then go to the court for drills, which were followed by conditioning and more things.

Hearing what goes down during The Chef’s training made George recall that a certain player threw up trying to follow Curry’s workout regimen. But PG couldn’t remember his name. Young wasn’t aware of who the player was either.

But both agreed that Curry really leaves everything on the training ground. That’s why he’s so mesmerizing during games.

As for Young and Curry’s relationship, Trae stated how helpful Steph has been during his off-season workouts and how it has helped him over the years as well. The two All-Star guards may lock horns on the court, but have a mutual sense of respect and love for one another.