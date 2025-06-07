Proud Father Dwyane Wade Celebrates Daughter Kaavia’s Life Milestone as She Steps Into a New School Chapter

April 9, 2019 – Miami, FL, USA – The Miami Heat s Dwyane Wade, with his daughter Kaavia, during a news conference after a 122-99 win against the Philadelphia 76ers at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 | Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

For an NBA Hall of Famer, the biggest achievements celebrated after retirement often include their family. Spending more time with them—and less with sweaty men in the locker room for half the year—allows them to enjoy these moments and sometimes flaunt them for the world to see. That’s exactly what Dwyane Wade recently did.

Advertisement

The Miami Heat legend’s daughter, Kaavia, completed a milestone recently. She graduated from kindergarten and will soon start 1st grade. A proud moment for Wade and his wife, Union.

Wade posted a picture of Kaavia on his Instagram with a caption, “Go Kaav Graduate.”

Kaavia, too, looked proud, wearing a graduation cap and a gown. She held a blackboard in her arms with a message that read. “Goodbye, Kindergarten, hello first grade.”

Proud dad Dwyane Wade celebrates daughter Kaavia’s kindergarten graduation!! pic.twitter.com/Nn9RBjXIOl — Top NBA Fan (@TopNBAFanToday) June 7, 2025

Wade himself isn’t a stranger to achieving big things. He’s a three-time NBA champion, a 13-time All-Star, a one-time Finals MVP, and had his No. 3 jersey retired by the Heat, the team that drafted him back in 2003. So, celebrations are common in his household. But these major milestones in his family’s life are ones he would arguably cherish more personally.

Just a few weeks ago, he celebrated the 18th birthday of his daughter Zaya (from his previous marriage with Siovaughn Funches). A huge moment in the life of the young woman, Wade, and Funches.

As for Kaavia, who is just seven, there’s still a long way to go before she steps into adulthood. But if Wade’s words are anything to go by, she already has her unique style.

The Wades are a fashion-loving family

Being married to a starlet like Union has arguably added flair to the Wade household, and his daughter has also made fashion a part of her life early.

In an interview with Versace in 2024, Wade said, “My daughter Kaavia, she likes to play dress up, but she dresses herself. She has a certain eye.” Talking about his family as a whole, the retired guard added, “We love expressing ourselves through our fashion, and we love that we get to do it as a family. We get to go to red carpets together, we get to go to fashion shows together. We just get to dress together.”

Whether Kaavia follows in the footsteps of her successful mom and dives into the entertainment world remains to be seen. For now, however, school will be the primary focus for the 7-year-old.