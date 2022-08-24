Kendrick Perkins gives Kevin Durant a reality check on national television 

Former teammate and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins takes a dig at Kevin Durant post the two-time champion’s decision to stay in Brooklyn.

It’s good news for Nets fans with the Kevin Durant situation finally concluding. The Slim Reaper withdrew his trade request after a meeting with attendees, including Joe Tsai, Sean Marks, and Steve Nash. KD has 4-years $194M lying on his contract.

🚨 KEVIN DURANT IS STAYING WITH THE NETS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/DZn2jETW2O — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 23, 2022

Finally, the relentless reportage over Durant’s trade scenario has seen the light of the day. It was a gala time for the media, who had enough content for the otherwise quiet off-season. The last two months had GM Marks and co engage in talks with several other teams but to no avail.

Though the Nets had agreed to ship KD, they weren’t settling for anything less than a worthwhile deal. With Tsai’s front office unwilling to budge, many potential suitors had to return. The recent development has caused many to think if Durant is as influential as perceived.

During a recent segment of ESPN’s Sportscenter, analyst Kendrick Perkins was at his candid best, indulging in some KD slander. The Big Perk didn’t hesitate to call out his former Thunder teammate.

“Kevin Durant don’t have the power”: Kendrick Perkins drops the truth bomb.

As Nets fans breathe a sigh of relief, there has been a notion growing suggesting that Durant doesn’t hold that much power in the league. In what many believed, there would be 29-teams lining up at the GM Marks’ office to give into a host of demands for the services of the 6ft 10 forward.

Surprisingly, none of the above happened, with organizations not willing to part ways with their young superstars. Amid all the drama, reports suggested KD’s willingness to return on the condition that Coach Nash and GM Marks were ousted, something owner Joe Tsai publicly despised.

Recently, Big Perkins appeared on ESPN’s Sportscenter, addressing how KD had no power as it is perceived to be.

“KD don’t have the power, KD don’t have the juice. He tried to request a trade, nothing happened. He tried to get Steve Nash and Sean Marks fired, nothing happened.”@KendrickPerkins says Kevin Durant isn’t as powerful as he thinks he ispic.twitter.com/sixrbWwCFk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 24, 2022

Well, one cannot deny that Big Perk makes some valid points. While in most cases we have seen top superstars bully their way out of organizations, this seems like a welcome change.

