Stephen A. Smith Certain Luka Doncic “May Have Prolonged” LeBron James’ Career by 5 Years

Luka Doncic will be the cornerstone of the Los Angeles Lakers for the foreseeable future, but there may not be anyone who benefits more from his arrival than LeBron James. Stephen A. Smith believes the Slovenian sensation has revived the 40-year-old legend’s career and could keep him playing longer.

“[Luka] may have actually extended and prolonged the career of LeBron James,” Stephen A. said, claiming that no one can predict how soon the 21-time All-Star will call it quits now.

Many speculated 2024-2025 would be LeBron’s penultimate campaign. Of course, a talent of his stature wouldn’t retire without a well-deserved farewell season, but, you know, Father Time is undefeated. With Luka in town, though, James may play beyond that two-year window.

The Lakers seemed headed for the playoffs with James and Anthony Davis, but Doncic has the ability to elevate the team to contention status. LeBron may never match Michael Jordan’s six titles, but Luka could help him reach Kobe Bryant’s five.

Even if Los Angeles can’t bring home another championship before the King hangs ’em up, the Lakers are now built for the present and future with Doncic leading the way.

Luka Doncic makes L.A.’s future brighter while bolstering contention status

At just 25 years old, Luka Doncic has already accomplished more than most players do throughout their entire NBA careers. He’s been in MVP contention since his second season and has already proven capable of leading a team to the NBA Finals.

Luka wasn’t able to win it all in Dallas, but he’ll have another chance to lead a team to the promised land in Los Angeles. Doncic will obviously keep the Lakers competitive throughout the next decade, but insiders and analysts have questioned how deep of a run L.A. can make this season.

Some are more pessimistic about the new-look Lakers, like Charles Barkley, who doesn’t believe the team can hang with the West’s other juggernauts.

“The Lakers don’t have a chance to win the championship this year; the Mavs do. OKC is the team to beat. I don’t think the Lakers are better than the Mavs. I’m not sure they’re better than Memphis. I’m not sure they’re better than the Rockets,” Barkley said.

On the other hand, some are incredibly optimistic about the Lakers’ title chances, like Shannon Sharpe, who recently claimed that the Purple and Gold would dismantle Oklahoma City in five games in a potential playoff series.

Conflicting opinions are circulating about how far the Lakers can go, but with how the team’s new star pairing has looked together so far, Los Angeles could be a team to beat come April.