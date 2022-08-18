Skip Bayless highlights billionaire LeBron James’ Hollywood endeavors post extension with Lakers

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless throws shade at LeBron James post the Lakers superstar signing a two-year $97.1M extension.

It was a good day for Lakers Nation as LeBron James agreed to a two-year extension, entering the final year of his contract. The deal included a 15% trade kicker, making LBJ the highest earning player with $532M in guaranteed money.

ESPN story on Lakers star LeBron James agreeing on a two-year, $97.1M extension that makes him highest earning player in NBA history. https://t.co/pZFVtkSDCO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2022

The above update provides a sigh of relief for the purple and gold franchise amid rumors of the King taking his talents elsewhere. The Lakers had a horrid outing in the 2021-22 season, ending their campaign with 16-games below +500, glued with bad contracts and an injury-prone veteran roster.

Thus with his championship window closing, reports of James not re-signing with Jeanie Buss and co were being churned regularly in the media. However, one person who was always sure of the four-time champion being in LA was Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless.

Recently, Skip tweeted about how reportage of James wanting to get rid of Russell Westbrook was false and that the four-time Finals MVP had no leverage.

“So much for LeBron holding the Lakers’ feet to the fire”: Skip Bayless’ brutally honest take on the Lakers superstar’s $97.1M extension.

From what it seems, Skip already had James signing an extension with the LA Lakers coming. The Undisputed analyst debunked the narrative of the eighteen-time All-Star serving Rob Pelinka and co an ultimatum of getting rid of Westbrook.

An ardent critic of James since his high school days, Skip had always maintained his stance on the NBA billionaire not leaving the bright lights of Hollywood. According to the former Chicago Tribune columnist, LBJ is too comfortable with the glitz and glamor in LA to uproot himself.

So much for LeBron holding the Lakers’ feet to the fire, demanding they get rid of Russ or he’ll take his talents elsewhere. I’ll say it again: HE HAS NO MORE LEVERAGE BECAUSE HE WANTS TO RETIRE A HOLLYWOOD LAKER. He knows it; they know it. #StriveForLAness — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 17, 2022

The 37-year-old superstar owns an entertainment and production company called Springhill Company, founded alongside his close friend and business partner Maverick Carter. James also appeared in the remake of the cult-classic Space Jam in 2021.

Whatever may be said, one can never question the former Cavaliers superstar’s intent towards the game. Entering his 20th season, James continues to age like fine wine as he looks to dethrone Kareem-Abdul Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

