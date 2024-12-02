Stephen A. Smith Claims Head Coach Doc Rivers’ Son Austin Rivers Deserved NBA Spot, Not Bronny James

A quarter of the way into the NBA season, the conversation about Bronny James is as ubiquitous as it was at the outset of the year. The kid of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is being scrutinized for every step. His lack of league production, combined with his refusal to play away games in the G-League, has prompted widespread criticism of the budding sensation. NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith has not hesitated to accuse Bronny of nepotism during his rise to the NBA. However, he maintained that the difference between Bronny and other NBA players’ children, like Doc Rivers’ son, Austin Rivers, is that Austin Rivers earned his spot in the NBA, but Bronny did not.

Advertisement

Smith made a guest appearance on the Club Random Podcast with comedian Bill Maher. The New York natives discussed the logistics of Bronny’s NBA career and the politics regarding it. Smith doesn’t believe LeBron orchestrating his son to play alongside him in a basketball game is a crime. The crime lies in the hands of Bronny. He said,

“Here’s what the crime was Bill. You have that moment on opening night. At that moment, Bronny James, you know you belong in the G-League. Go to the G-League… Austin Rivers was good enough to be on an NBA player. Playing at Duke and being drafted, he earned those stripes. “

The First Take star doesn’t hold any ill words for LeBron. This is based on the belief that the NBA’s all-time leading scorer has earned the right to dictate his son’s path to the NBA. However, his point prefaces that Bronny hasn’t taken the initiative to prove that he is deserving of a spot in the league.

His collegiate career at USC didn’t emulate the level of an NBA prospect. The 6-foot-4 guard tallied a mere 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds on an inefficient 36.6% shooting from the field. Smith mentions his lack of success in college as a reason for Bronny to earn his place in the pros.

Furthermore, many NBA fathers’ children have not experienced this. Smith claimed that Austin Rivers did not receive any favors despite his father being Doc Rivers. His abilities spoke for themselves.

Rivers was a standout high school athlete who dominated the competition on the largest stage. He carried that success into his freshman season at Duke and he was selected 10th overall by the New Orleans Hornets in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Smith claimed that since Bronny had no standout moments in his college career, he didn’t deserve a place. In fact, the analyst even called LeBron James out, claiming the 4x champ should’ve been more like his draft mate and close friend.

Smith advised LeBron to be more like Carmelo Anthony

LeBron’s never backed down from his thoughts of his sons playing in the NBA. Smith contends that the Lakers star’s approach to ensuring his son’s path to the NBA should’ve resembled Carmelo Anthony’s.

“[LeBron] publicly stated that he wanted to play with his son [Bronny] in the NBA and then publicly made it happen,” Smith said. “So as a result, the criticism that has come Bronny’s way has been excessive and it has been unfair and it has been cruel. But who instigated it? It was LeBron. LeBron… pun intended, all he had to do was be mellow [Melo],”

The former Knicks great distanced himself from any external influences on his son’s development. He did not pull any strings behind closed doors. Furthermore, he allowed Kiyan to make his own decisions.

His efforts paid off, and Kiyan committed to his alma mater, Syracuse University, out of his own volition. Smith believes if LeBron had taken the same approach as Melo, the criticism of Bronny would have been mellower than it is right now (pun intended).