“Stephen A Smith is valid in my book!”: Suns’ Mikal Bridges agrees with the ESPN analyst, firmly believes he’s DPOY this year over Draymond Green

Suns’ Mikal Bridges has been a force on the defensive end this season and believes he deserves the DPOY honors over Draymond Green

The 2021-22 NBA season has been full of revelations. We saw a lot of players show us their new and improved selves, and some came rose back to their All-Star levels. One of the biggest examples of the latter is none other than Draymond Green. The Warriors’ star had been playing at a sub-par level for the last 2 to 3 seasons and it was clearly visible. However, with Klay Thompson returning this year, the Warriors had a chance at the ring, and Draymond knew what he had to do.

Before he got injured, Draymond was playing some of the best basketball we’ve seen in a while and was the clear DPOY leader. However, he’s been out for 30 games or so, and that pushed him way back in the race. Mikal Bridges, on the other hand, has been excellent defensively and has been leading the defense for the Suns.

“Mikal Bridges is the clear DPOY for me!”: Stephen A Smith

Recently, Draymond Green made a statement that the Warriors are still chasing that championship. He also made a bold claim that he’s going to try and get that DPOY that he so very much deserves. That, however, did not sit right with Stephen A Smith. He took it on-air and talked about how Mikal Bridges deserves the DPOY this year.

Wow….massive endorsement for Mikal Bridges here from Stephen A, can’t say I expected it pic.twitter.com/8fACTvXww7 — Sam Cooper (@scooperhoops) March 16, 2022

Mikal Bridges heard about the same, and after the game tonight put out a tweet for Stephen A.

Stephen A valid in my book — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) March 16, 2022

Bridges has been excellent this year, and is one of the reasons the Suns are the top team in the NBA. For him not to be included in the latest DPOY standings is quite strange for me.