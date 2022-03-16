“B******t! Where is Jaren Jackson Jr?!”: Ja Morant calls out the latest DPOY rankings, gets mad about JJJ being left off the list despite his achievements this season

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant disagrees with the latest NBA DPOY rankings, is outraged about Jaren Jackson Jr being left off

The Memphis Grizzlies have been the biggest surprise in the NBA this season. After finishing 9th in the Western Conference last year, they won both play-in games to push their way to the playoffs. Their playoffs dreams were cut short by Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz. However, having experienced the playoff feeling, the Grizzlies decided they wanted more. Fast forward to this season, the Grizzlies are #2 in the West, and overall in the NBA.

Ja Morant has been a driving force behind the Grizzlies’ success. He has had a tremendous leap from the previous season and is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 boards, and 6.7 assists this year. It’s not just him who’s been doing well. The entire young Grizzlies roster has upped their game, including Jaren Jackson Jr. He’s been a force on the defensive end.

Ja Morant calls out the NBA for not including Jaren Jackson Jr in their DPOY rankings

This year, Jaren Jackson Jr has been a beast defensively. He’s leading the league in blocks and is second in blocks per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the NBA in total blocks (151) and is 2nd in BPG (2.2). Opponents also shoot 13.7% worse at the rim when guarded by Jaren (2nd in NBA) He deserves much more respect in the DPOY conversation https://t.co/4V3668fOM7 — Bryson🐻 (@BrysonWright3) March 15, 2022

However, when the latest DPOY rankings were announced, his name was nowhere to be seen.

The NBA has released its latest Defensive Player of the Year rankings: 1) Giannis Antetokounmpo

2) Rudy Gobert

3) Mikal Bridges Thoughts? — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 15, 2022

Ja Morant was done with the disrespect his teammate has been receiving so far. He replied to the same, and said b***s***t !

JJJ, however excellent he’s been, has only been averaging 5.9 boards per game. As a defensive player of the year, you need to be a key player on the defensive boards as well. This surely must have been a key factor in him being left off the same list.