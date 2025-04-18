Stephen A. Smith Reveals the Only Team LeBron James and the Lakers Can Lose to Without Criticism

In the waking months following the Luka Doncic trade, the Lakers have emerged as one of the favorites to win the 2025 NBA championship. They have looked like a serious threat led by Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith firmly believes in the Lakers’ dominance. He only views one team as an excusable foe for the Purple and Gold to succumb to in the West.

The Lakers’ adding Doncic mid-season gave them a pass if they didn’t fulfill their title aspirations. There are still plenty of holes in the roster, such as their lack of size in the frontcourt. Regardless, the Lakers have shown glimpses of how great they can be.

Doncic and LeBron’s pairing has worked wonders for Los Angeles. The combination of their skill and basketball IQ has become a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. At the same time, Doncic’s addition has unleashed Austin Reaves, who has played some of his best basketball since the trade deadline. Smith likes the Lakers’ chances against every team except for one Western Conference foe.

The NBA analyst took to ESPN’s First Take to speak on the Lakers ahead of their first-round series against the Timberwolves. He proclaims the top-seeded Thunder as the only team the Lakers would have an excuse to lose to.

“It’s not about giving them a pass, I think OKC is better,” Smith said. “It’s not a negative to the Lakers if they don’t come out of the West. I think if they lose to anybody else, it would be. But losing to OKC? No.”

Oklahoma City is by far the best team in the Western Conference. They dominated the league as a whole en route to a 68-14 record. Despite their youth, many project them to represent the West in the NBA Finals.

Due to their stellar depth led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, talking heads rate the Thunder rightfully above the Lakers as title favorites. As a result, Smith doesn’t believe it would be a bad thing if the Lakers were to lose to them in the postseason.

The only path these two teams have to face each other is in the Western Conference Finals. If the Lakers make it past the first round, they will face the winner of the Rockets-Warriors series. However, they have to focus on their opponent before thinking about potential future opponents. LeBron James and the Lakers need to take on the reigning Western Conferene Finalists, the Minnesota Timberwolves first.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves will be a difficult team to face in the opening round. Minnesota found its groove to conclude the season. They finished their last 21 games with a 17-4 record. Their frontcourt of Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert will keep the Lakers’ hands full since they lack size.

Although the challenge ahead of the Lakers will be tough, they are favored to prevail. Game 1 of their first-round series will be on Saturday, April 19, at 8:30 PM ET.