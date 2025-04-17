“Finished Destroying Them”: Stephen A. Smith Warns Anthony Edwards Luka Doncic Is Coming for Him and His Team Again

May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) speaks to Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the fourth quarter of game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

One of the most highly anticipated first-round matchups in the NBA playoffs is between the Lakers and the Timberwolves. The last time these two teams faced off for a seven-game series was in the 2024 Western Conference Finals. This will be a rematch between Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith issues a warning to Edwards ahead of the grueling duel.

In 2024, Doncic and Edwards went toe-to-toe with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. The Slovenian superstar proved to be too much, as the Mavs advanced in just five games.

Doncic is now on a different team, and Minnesota looks drastically different. Karl-Anthony Towns is no longer on the team, and Julius Randle is Edwards’ running mate. And this time, the Timberwolves won’t just have to deal with Luka but also LeBron James.

On the recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, the panel gave their predictions ahead of the pivotal first-round series. Smith sent a stern warning to Edwards and the Timberwolves.

“Luka is the scarier matchup,” Smith proclaimed. “He just finished destroying them last year. Every time he goes up against Minnesota, he puts it on them.”

Doncic dominated the Timberwolves last postseason, averaging 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game. It didn’t matter who Minnesota threw his way; he got to his spots and connected on those shots at a 47.3% clip.

Smith isn’t trying to dismiss Edwards’ talent and skill level. He believes the electrifying shooting guard is poised for a stellar first-round series and will rise to new levels.

“The Ant-Man is coming,” Smith said. However, there is only so much one player can do. The Lakers’ superstar duo of Doncic and James, with Austin Reaves and their supporting cast, may be overwhelming for the Timberwolves.

Smith has no doubt the Lakers will advance to the second round. He believes history will repeat itself, and Luka will win the battle against Edwards for the second consecutive year.

The series will begin Saturday, April 19 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Lakers will have home court, but the Timberwolves will look to spoil their party.