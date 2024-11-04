Stephen A. Smith Wants Kevin Durant to “Stop Lying,” Calls Him Out For Resorting to “Pettiness and Childishness”

It all began when Stephen A. Smith questioned Kevin Durant’s leadership skills on a segment of First Take. Smith, while acknowledging Durant’s skillset and commitment, claimed the 36-year-old should be a better leader.

Advertisement

Durant, who is often known for his engagement, tweeted back at Smith and disagreed with his claim. He wrote, “I would disagree Stephen. I would argue, passionately, that my intangibles have always been on par with my talent.”

While the issue seemed to dissolve after the tweet, the Athletic published an article in which Durant went for Smith’s jugular. He labeled the First Take host a “clown,” and went on to dispute his legitimacy as an NBA analyst.

“Yeah, Stephen A., I don’t understand how people even listen to Stephen A.,” Durant said. “I’ve been in the league for 18 years. I’ve never seen Stephen A. at a practice, or a film session, or a shoot-around. I’ve never seen him anywhere but on TV talking s–t about players.” He continued, “He’s a clown to me. He’s always been a clown. You can write that, too.”

As was expected, Smith has chosen to respond to the 11-time All-Star on his show. Smith deemed Durant’s comments petty and childish. He reminded his viewers and panelists he has always considered Durant a “good dude” and “one of the greatest players to have ever played this game.”

But once Stephen A. was done with the niceties, he called out Durant for lying. Smith believes the 2-time Finals MVP knows his background as a reporter and columnist and should have refrained from making ‘false claims.’

Smith: “Kevin Durant, could you stop lying, please? I’ve been an NBA reporter and I was a columnist forthe Philadelphia Inquiry as well. Kevin Durant has seen me in the locker room when he was atOklahoma City. He has seen me in the locker room when he was at Golden State. He has certainly seenme at games throughout his career. But unfortunately for him, I don’t have to be ashoot-around and I don’t have to be in the post-game locker room. I happen to have a hit showthat’s been number one for 12 years. I have other things to do with my time.”

Stephen A. then wondered if anyone was allowed to talk about Durant and brought up his various online altercations, pointing out that the 6ft 11″ superstar has had verbal tussles with Charles Barkley, Shannon Sharpe, and Dennis Schroder. He also brought up KD’s run-ins with fans and his alleged burner accounts.